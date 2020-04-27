The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has announced the formation of a detasseling task force to ensure the safety of Nebraskans working in fields this summer.
According to Steve Wellman, NDA director, detasselers provide a vital service to the agricultural community, with about 7,000 Nebraskans working each year.
“We want to do everything we can to protect detasselers as they prepare to work in the fields this summer,” he said.
The task force has participation from seed companies and detasseling contractors.
“We’ll also be bringing growers onto the task force,” Wellman said.
USDA has announced a program to give $16 billion in direct aid to farmers and ranchers as the Farm Service Agency will administer the direct aid. USDA has also announced it will purchase $3 billion of food to assist ag producers and food distributors.
Nebraska milk and chicken production
Milk production in Nebraska during the January through March 2020 quarter totaled 364 million pounds, up 3% from the January through March quarter last year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The average number of milk cows was 58,000 head, 1,000 head less than the same period last year.
All layers in Nebraska during March 2020 totaled 8.48 million, down from 8.49 million the previous year.
Nebraska egg production during March totaled 212 million eggs, down from 215 million in 2019. March egg production per 100 layers was 2,496 eggs, compared to 2,527 eggs in 2019.
