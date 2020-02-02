AURORA —2020 Ag Day is set for Tuesday in the Ag Auditorium at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Aurora.
Activities open at 9 a.m., with speakers and exhibits focusing on nitrogen management. Attendance counts toward Upper Big Blue NRD nitrogen recertification.
Educational programs, sponsored by the University of Nebraska Extension, begin at 9:30 a.m. and include a state corn update, updates from the USDA, and discussions on “In season N Application,” “Land Rental Considerations for 2020,” “Management to Reduce Nitrate Leaching,” “Fertigation Equipment and Procedures for In-Season N Application,” “Optimizing Manure’s Value,” “Cover Crops and Nitrogen Management,” “Applying the Optimum Amount of Irrigation — A Key to Nitrogen Management” and “On-Farm Research for Evaluation of N Management Practices.”
A complementary lunch will be provided, starting at noon. The lunch is sponsored by Grosshans International. The day will wrap up about 3:30 p.m.
For more information, call Steve Melvin at (308) 946-3843, or check online at https://hamilton.unl.edu.
Nebraska Beef Council seeking candidates
The Nebraska Beef Council is seeking candidates in five districts to serve on the board of directors in 2021. The volunteer directors represent beef producers’ checkoff collections and investments on the state, national and international level.
The board’s major responsibility is to oversee checkoff expenditures by determining promotion, research and education programs for checkoff investments. The term is four years and will begin on Jan. 2, 2021.
Producers interested in becoming a beef council director are encouraged to visit with current and past directors to learn more about this experience and its commitment.
Election packets are available and can be obtained by calling the NBC office at (800) 421-5326. All candidate materials contained in the election packet must be completed and postmarked by June 15.
Districts hosting elections in 2020:
District 1: Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, Sioux
District 3: Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Madison, Pierce, Stanton, Thurston, Wayne
District 5: Buffalo, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Hall, Howard, Sherman, Valley
District 7: Butler, Cass, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Sarpy, Saunders, Washington, York
District 9: Dawson, Franklin, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, Phelps, Red Willow
For more information, call the number listed above or log onto www.nebeef.org
Producers urged to enroll in safety net programs
USDA Farm Service Agency Nebraska State Executive Director Nancy Johner reminds agricultural producers to sign up now for the Agriculture Risk Coverage or Price Loss Coverage programs. The deadline to choose between ARC or PLC and complete enrollment for the 2019 crop year is March 16.
ARC and PLC provide financial protections to farmers from substantial drops in crop prices or revenues and are vital economic safety nets for most American farms.
To assist with the decision-making process, informational resources are available at www.fsa.usda.gov/arc-plc. Producers also can access www.fsa.usda.gov/ne where information under the “Spotlights” section includes a webinar that provides ARC and PLC information shared at recent public meetings held across Nebraska.
To schedule an appointment, contact your FSA county office by visiting farmers.gov/service-center-locator.
Poultry, egg committee to meet in Columbus
COLUMBUS — The Nebraska Poultry and Egg Development, Utilization and Marketing Committee has planned a meeting for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the River’s Edge Conference Center in Columbus.
The current agenda of subjects to be discussed at this meeting is available for public inspection at the offices of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Poultry and Egg Division, 521 First St., Milford.
For more information, call (402)-761-2216.
Nebraska Grain Sorghum to meet in Grand Island
The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board plans to meet at 9 a.m. Friday, March 20, at the Ramada Midtown, 2503 S. Locust.
The meeting is open to the public. Time will be allowed at the start of the meeting to receive public comment to offer input to board programs. A copy of the agenda is available by emailing sorghum.board@nebraska.gov or by calling the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board at (402) 471-4276.
By the numbers
Nebraska cattle on feed: Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.46 million cattle on feed on Jan. 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 4% from last year. Placements during December totaled 465,000 head, up 13% from 2018. Fed cattle marketings for the month of December totaled 470,000 head, up 9% from last year. Other disappearance during December totaled 15,000 head, down 5,000 head from last year.
Refrigerated warehouses capacity: Gross refrigerated storage capacity in Nebraska totaled 47.9 million cubic feet on Oct. 1, 2019, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Usable refrigerated storage capacity was 38.0 million cubic feet, or 79% of the gross space. Usable freezer space was 93% of the usable refrigerated space with the remaining 7% used as cooler space. Refrigerated warehouse numbers totaled 15 in 2019.
Milk production: Milk production in Nebraska during the October the December 2019 quarter totaled 354 million pounds, unchanged from the October December quarter in 2018, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The average number of milk cows was 58,000 head, 1,000 head less than the same period last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.