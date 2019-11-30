Miller retires from CPNRD after 47 years of service
Dianne Miller, administrative director for the Central Platte Natural Resources District , has retired effective Nov. 30.
Miller had been employed by the Central Platte NRD since NRDs were established 47 years ago, and worked for the Mid-Platte Valley Watershed which was merged into the NRDs.
She oversaw the accounting system, district operations insurance, NRD elections, and board meeting minutes. She served on the NRD/NARD employees benefits and NARD Intergovernmental Risk Management Pool Association Loss Control committees.
Kelly Cole, programs coordinator, has been training under Miller and has assumed the administrative director position effective Dec. 1.
Nebraska cattle on feed down 5 percent
Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.45 million cattle on feed on Nov. 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 5%from last year.
Placements during October totaled 670,000 head, up 3% from 2018. Fed cattle marketings for October totaled 480,000 head, unchanged from last year.
Other disappearance during October totaled 10,000 head, unchanged from last year.
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.8 million head on Nov. 1. The inventory was 1% above Nov. 1, 2018.
Placements in feedlots during October totaled 2.48 million head, 10 percent above 2018. Net placements were 2.42 million head.
During October, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 600,000 head, 600 to 699 pounds were 540,000 head, 700 to 799 pounds were 517,000 head, 800 to 899 pounds were 475,000 head, 900 to 999 pounds were 230,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 115,000 head.
Marketings of fed cattle during October totaled 1.88 million head, 1% below 2018.
Other disappearance totaled 59,000 head during October, 14% below 2018.
Nebraska layers up during October
All layers in Nebraska during October totaled 9.27 million, up from 8.10 million the previous year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Nebraska egg production during October totaled 233 million eggs, up from 207 million in 2018. October egg production per 100 layers was 2,511 eggs, compared to 2,553 eggs in 2018.
58 producers to receive cease and desist orders
The Central Platte Natural Resources District’s board of directors has approved issuing Cease and Desist Orders to 58 producers for failure to submit crop report forms for the CPNRD’s Nitrogen Management Program.
The number of violations represent less than 2% of the 5,500 forms submitted annually. Producers in the Phase II/III program must file reports for all crops grown including corn, sorghum, potatoes, beans, alfalfa and all small grains. The form includes actual crop results for the 2018 crop year and planning for the 2019 crop year.
The annual report forms are due March 31 as part of the District’s Groundwater Quality Management Program. Irrigated acres under a cease and desist order cannot be irrigated until they are compliant with the Program. Potential penalties for violation are: possibility of a fine not less than $1,000 and up to $5,000 per violation and/or a loss of irrigated acres, ineligibility for NRD cost-share, and restriction from transferring any irrigated acres. Violators may request a hearing in front of the Board within 10 days of receiving the certified Cease and Desist notification.
Northern Plains farm labor down 12%
LINCOLN — In the Northern Plains Region (Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota) there were 37,000 workers hired directly by farm operators on farms and ranches during the week of July 7 through 13, down 12% from the July 2018 reference week, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Workers numbered 43,000 during the week of October 6 through 12, up 8% from the October 2018 reference week.
Farm operators in the Northern Plains Region paid their hired workers an average wage of $15.61 per hour during the July 2019 reference week, up 3 percent from the July 2018 reference week.
Field workers received an average of $15.90 per hour, up 78 cents. Livestock workers earned $13.81 per hour, up 1 cent. The field and livestock worker combined wage rate at $15 was up 60 cents from the 2018 reference week.
Hired laborers worked an average of 42.2 hours during the July 2019 reference week, compared with 44.0 hours worked during the July 2018 reference week.
Farm operators paid their hired workers an average wage of $15.87 per hour during the October 2019 reference week, up 2% from the October 2018 reference week.
Field workers received an average of $16.41 per hour, up 48 cents. Livestock workers earned $13.76 per hour compared with $13.55 a year earlier. The field and livestock worker combined wage rate, at $15.40, was up 60 cents from the October 2018 reference week. Hired laborers worked an average of 43.4 hours during the October 2019 reference week, compared with 47.4 hours worked during the October 2018 reference week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.