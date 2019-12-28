Nebraska hog inventory up 6%
LINCOLN — Nebraska inventory of all hogs and pigs on Dec. 1 was 3.75 million head, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
This was up 6% from Dec. 1, 2018, but unchanged from Sept. 1, 2019.
Breeding hog inventory, at 440,000 head, was unchanged from Dec. 1, 2018, but down 2% from last quarter. Market hog inventory, at 3.31 million head, was up 6% from last year, and up slightly from last quarter.
The September-November Nebraska pig crop, at 2.22 million head, was down slightly from 2018. Sows farrowed during the period totaled 190,000 head, down 3% from last year. The average pigs saved per litter was 11.70 for the September-November period, compared to 11.45 last year.
Nebraska hog producers intend to farrow 190,000 sows during the December-February 2020 quarter, up 3% from the actual farrowings during the same period a year ago.
Intended farrowings for March-May 2020 are 190,000 sows, down 5% from the actual farrowings during the same period a year ago.
Nebraska cattle on feed down 5%
LINCOLN — Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.48 million cattle on feed on Dec. 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 5% from last year.
Placements during November totaled 520,000 head, unchanged from 2018. Fed cattle marketings for November totaled 475,000 head, down 3% from last year.
Other disappearance during November totaled 15,000 head, down 5,000 head from last year.
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 12 million head on Dec. 1. The inventory was 2% above Dec. 1, 2018.
Placements in feedlots during November totaled 2.09 million head, 5% above 2018. Net placements were 2.03 million head. During November, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 620,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 500,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 423,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 310,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 130,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 110,000 head.
Marketings of fed cattle during November totaled 1.81 million head, 3% below 2018. Other disappearance totaled 65,000 head during November, 19% below 2018.
Nebraska layers numbers up in November
LINCOLN — All layers in Nebraska during November totaled 9.13 million, up from 8.31 million the previous year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Nebraska egg production during November totaled 225 million eggs, up from 203 million in 2018. November egg production per 100 layers was 2,469 eggs, compared to 2,444 eggs in 2018.
NDA submits hemp plan to USDA for approval
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has submitted a state hemp plan for approval to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
USDA will have 60 days to review the Nebraska hemp plan before either approving it as is or suggesting changes to comply with federal standards.
For more information on the Nebraska Hemp Program and to view the Nebraska state hemp plan proposal that was submitted to USDA, visit NDA’s website at nda.nebraska.gov/hemp.
