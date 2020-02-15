WASHINGTON — Sen. Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry have introduced bicameral legislation which would help speed up disaster recovery and infrastructure repairs by creating opportunities for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to cooperate with local sponsors.
“Nebraska has made progress recovering from last year’s devastating floods, but some districts are still waiting for permanent repairs to their levee projects,” Fischer said.
She said the legislation will enable local sponsors to assist with flood-control infrastructure repairs, making rehabilitation more efficient and saving communities time and money on their road to recovery.
Fortenberry said that a year ago Nebraska experienced a devastating 500-year-flood event.
“Nebraskans responded with characteristic care and resilience,” he said.
Fortenberry said the RELIEF Act makes water infrastructure repairs in the wake of such disasters more cost-efficient and timelier.
“If passed, this legislation would allow a number of local sponsors, such as natural resources districts, to swiftly make Corps-approved repairs in order to free up federal resources for those areas of a disaster that require federal assistance,” he said.
The legislation would shorten the time frame between disaster and repair/recovery by allowing non-federal sponsors to carry out repair work under the Emergency Rehabilitation Program and seek reimbursement from USACE.
Given the magnitude of damages incurred along the Lower Missouri River in 2019 and the resource constraints of USACE, there are still several Nebraska districts waiting for permanent repairs to their levee projects as they head into this year’s spring flood season. A number of local sponsors would be able to react faster and more efficiently than the USACE currently can, freeing up more federal resources for disaster areas that need additional federal assistance.
Deadline to apply for Natural Resources Conservation funds is March 13
Farmers and ranchers interested in preventing erosion, improving soil health, conserving water and wildlife, or making any other natural resource conservation improvements to their property are encouraged to apply now for funding available from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. Those interested in receiving funding should sign up before March. 13.
According to Craig Derickson, state conservationist for NRCS in Nebraska, there are several options available to producers.
“NRCS has a whole suite of conservation programs available to farmers and ranchers looking for assistance in improving and protecting the natural resources on their ag land,” he said. “These programs provide funding on cropland and rangeland, as well as for animal feeding operations and establishing or enhancing wildlife habitat and wetlands. NRCS staff can help landowners and operators identify their options.”
One of the most widely applied conservation programs in Nebraska is the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. The goal of EQIP is to provide a financial incentive to encourage landowners to install conservation practices that protect natural resources, resulting in cleaner air and water, healthy soil and more wildlife habitat.
Individuals interested in entering into an EQIP agreement may apply at any time, but the ranking of applications on hand to be considered for funding in 2020 will begin March. 13. The first step is to visit your local NRCS field office and complete an application.
For more information about the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and other conservation programs, visit your local NRCS field office.
Nebraska Corn urges EPA to get atrazine rule corrected
The Nebraska Corn Board and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association are urging farmers to submit comments to the Environmental Protection Agency as the Agency released its Preliminary Interim Decision regarding the herbicide atrazine.
Atrazine is an effective weed control herbicide that was almost banned in 2016. In 2019, EPA pledged to use credible, scientific evidence and economic benefits information in the atrazine registration review. However, studies found to be flawed — in which the errors were acknowledged by the EPA — continue to be included in the registration review while credible studies continue to be excluded.
“Atrazine is an important tool for corn farmers,” said Dan Nerud, president of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association and farmer from Dorchester. “Atrazine is a powerful weed controller on much of our 90 million corn acres in the United States. We need EPA to listen to the number of credible scientific studies and protect our right to use atrazine.”
“Atrazine is a safe and effective tool for corn farmers that benefits the environment from unnecessary tillage,” said David Bruntz, chairman of the Nebraska Corn Board and farmer from Friend. “Nothing can equate to the effectiveness of atrazine. There isn’t a comparable option. Any alternative would also increase farmers’ costs of production at a combined expense of $30 per acre.”
The public comment period is now open and farmers can voice their support for atrazine at nebraskacorn.org. Farmers have until March 2, 2020 to submit their comments.
Applications open for Ag Youth Institute
The Nebraska Ag Youth Institute is now accepting applications for its summer program in Lincoln.
NAYI brings together high school juniors and seniors to learn more about Nebraska agriculture, network with agriculture leaders and discover the many careers available in agriculture. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture helps sponsor and coordinate NAYI every year.
NAYI is planned for July 6 through 10 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus. Approximately 200 students attend every year.
“With networking, career development, and leadership activities, NAYI is a creative and fun way to engage a whole new generation of people working in the ag industry,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “If you know high school juniors or seniors with an interest in agriculture, be sure to encourage them to apply to NAYI before the April 15th deadline. It’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity.”
NAYI is in its 49th year, making it the longest running agricultural youth program of its kind in the nation. This year’s theme is “Building Your Brand” and will feature motivational speakers, discussions on agricultural issues and career options, a farm management game, a formal banquet and awards presentation, and a street dance.
NDA selects students who are current high school juniors and seniors to attend NAYI based on their leadership skills, interests and involvement in agriculture. Applications are available online at nda.nebraska.gov/nayi and must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. April 15.
