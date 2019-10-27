LINCOLN – Nebraska Extension’s upcoming crop insurance workshop, “Disasters, Farm Bill, Trade & Hemp … Oh My!,” will offer information and resources to help agricultural professionals and their clients make more profitable risk management decisions.
The workshop will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30, in Grand Island, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Heartland Events Center, 700 E. Stolley Park Road. Registration is $100 (with a $20 late fee applied after Oct. 25) and may be completed at cropinsure.unl.edu or by calling (402) 472-1742.
The day will feature a panel discussion on natural disasters, plus sessions on farm policy, market outlook, trade education, utilizing crop insurance, and hemp policy and risk management. Speakers and presenters will include Nebraska Extension experts and representatives from the Department of Agriculture, USDA Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service and USDA Risk Management Agency.
The workshop aims to give professionals the ability to design an appropriate risk management plan for their own farm or ranch, or for their clients. The information will be relevant to a variety of people in agriculture, including growers, ranchers, crop insurance agents, lenders, farm managers, brokers, merchandisers, consultants and financial advisers.
The Nebraska session is part of a workshop series taking place in four states. It was created in partnership with Extension departments at Kansas State University, Oklahoma State University and Colorado State University.
Land transition workshop set in Ord
ORD – The Center for Rural Affairs is hosting a free workshop for aspiring farmers, people who own or co-own more than 40 acres, may have inherited farmland, or are experiencing transition with farmland they own.
“Managing for the Future: Beginning Farms and Land Transitions” will take place Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Golden Husk Theatre, 129 S. 16th St., in Ord.
“The workshop is designed for landowners and beginning farmers who are experiencing a variety of decisions on topics that will impact the long-term futures of both their families and finances,” said Justin Carter, project associate at the Center for Rural Affairs. “These decisions are overwhelming and the answers are not always easy to find, so we’ve created this workshop to help connect resources.”
Presentations and landowner discussions will be facilitated by Dave Goeller, retired deputy director of North Central Extension Risk Management Education Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and resource provider at Nebraska Rural Response Hotline.
Beginning farmer discussions will be led by Kirstin Bailey, project associate at the Center for Rural Affairs.
Refreshments will be provided. To register, contact Carter at justinc@cfra.org or (402) 687-2100 ext. 1018. Visit cfra.org/events for more information.
This event is made possible by funding from a U.S. Department of Agriculture Beginning Farmer and Rancher grant.
Nebraska chicken and egg production up
LINCOLN — All layers in Nebraska during September 2019 totaled 9.26 million, up from 7.97 million the previous year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Nebraska egg production during September totaled 226 million eggs, up from 199 million in 2018. September egg production per 100 layers was 2,446 eggs, compared to 2,499 eggs in 2018.
Ceremony held at Costco’s new chicken plant
FREMONT – Last week, Gov. Pete Ricketts took part in the ribbon cutting ceremony for Costco’s new chicken plant in Fremont. The poultry operation will turn Nebraska-grown broilers into Costco’s popular rotisserie chickens and other chicken products.
Costco sells 90 million rotisserie chickens at its stores annually, and the plant in Fremont will help meet this demand. At full capacity, the facility will process over 2 million chickens each week.
Costco plans to hire between 800 and 1,000 Nebraskans to work at the plant by the time it’s fully operational. In addition to the jobs at the Fremont facility, Costco is partnering with more than 100 farm families to build new chicken barns in Nebraska. Additionally, corn and soybean growers will supply the equivalent of 2,000 acres of corn and 2,000 acres of soybeans to Costco every week.
Nebraska milk production down 2%
LINCOLN — Milk production in Nebraska during the July-September 2019 quarter totaled 345 million pounds, down 2 percent from the July-September quarter last year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The average number of milk cows was 58,000 head, 1,000 head less than the same period last year.
