The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced the registration of the use of isoxaflutole on the use of isoxaflutole on genetically engineered soybeans, providing soybean farmers with a new tool they can use to control weeds that have become resistant to many other herbicides.
“Safe and effective weed management is a constant challenge that farmers face,” said Bill Gordon, American Soybean Association President and soybean grower from Worthington, Minnesota, Bill Gordon. “EPA’s registration of Isoxaflutole will provide soybean growers with an important new tool to combat damaging weeds and help better control emerging herbicide-resistance issues. The American Soybean Association appreciates the diligence by EPA to provide farmers access to this new tool with the necessary guidance for using it safely to protect people, our wildlife, and the environment.”
Isoxaflutole is already registered by EPA for use on corn in 33 states. Like this existing use, the new registered use of isoxaflutole on genetically engineered soybeans is classified as a restricted-use pesticide, meaning that applicators must receive special training in order to use it. The training will emphasize ways applicators will protect ground and surface water and non-target plants.
The new use on genetically engineered soybeans would be limited to specific counties in 25 states. EPA is limiting use to these specific counties to protect endangered or threatened species from exposure. EPA is also including additional use restrictions, such as not allowing aerial and irrigation system applications.
The registration is limited to five years during which EPA will evaluate any potential weed resistance issues that may result. As part of the terms and conditions of the registration, the registrant must provide an herbicide-resistance management plan and submit annual reports to EPA.
Farmers Union: SAFE rule hurts ethanol industry
National Farmers Union said this past week that in the final Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Rule, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency relaxed fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions standards for model year 2021-2026 passenger vehicles.
Rob Larew, president of the National Farmers Union, said when the rule was initially proposed over a year ago, NFU urged EPA to incorporate greater access mid-level ethanol blends as a way to boost octane and increase vehicle efficiency. He said that despite widespread support from automakers and retailers for a higher minimum octane level for gasoline, the agency ultimately decided against the change.
Additionally, Larew said the EPA declined to adopt new incentives for the production of flex-fuel vehicles because such incentives were deemed outside the scope of the rule-making.
“This news could not come at a worse time for American farmers and rural communities,” he said. “Over the last several years, demand for billions of gallons of homegrown biofuels has been obliterated by the misappropriation of small refinery exemptions to oil corporations. And now a global pandemic has decreased demand further, bringing ethanol prices down to a record low.
As a result, Larew said some ethanol plants stopped buying corn, while others have halted production altogether, costing family farmers millions of dollars and rural communities hundreds of good jobs.
“In the midst of these difficulties, the EPA’s lack of support for the American biofuels industry is a huge disappointment,” he said.
Nebraska corn stocks down 1%
Nebraska corn stocks in all positions on March 1 totaled 994 million bushels, down 1% from 2019, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Of the total, 570 million bushels are stored on farms, down 5% from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 424 million bushels, are up 4% from last year.
Soybeans stored in all positions totaled 192 million bushels, down 11% from last year. On- farm stocks of 56.0 million bushels are down 30% from a year ago, and off-farm stocks, at 136 million bushels, are down slightly from 2019.
Wheat stored in all positions totaled 48.5 million bushels, down 1% from a year ago. On- farm stocks of 4.70 million bushels are up 119% from 2019, but off-farm stocks of 43.8 million bushels are down 6% from last year.
Sorghum stored in all positions totaled 7.95 million bushels, up 6% from 2019. On-farm stocks of 520,000 bushels are down 42% from a year ago but off-farm holdings of 7.43 million bushels are up 12% from last year.
On-farm oat stocks totaled 370,000 bushels, up 3% from 2019.
Corn planted acreage up 8% from 2019
The USDA reported last week that corn planted area for all purposes in 2020 is estimated at 97.0 million acres, up 8% or 7.29 million acres from last year. Compared with last year, planted acreage is expected to be up or unchanged in 38 of the 48 estimating States.
Soybean planted area for 2020 is estimated at 83.5 million acres, up 10% from last year. Compared with last year, planted acreage is expected to be up or unchanged in 22 of the 29 estimating States.
All wheat planted area for 2020 is estimated at 44.7 million acres, down 1% from 2019. This represents the lowest all wheat planted area since records began in 1919.
The 2020 winter wheat planted area, at 30.8 million acres, is down 1% from last year and down slightly from the previous estimate. Of this total, about 21.7 million acres are hard red winter, 5.69 million acres are soft red winter, and 3.42 million acres are white winter.
Area expected to be planted to other spring wheat for 2020 is estimated at 12.6 million acres, down 1% from 2019. Of this total, about 11.9 million acres are hard red spring wheat. Durum planted area for 2020 is expected to total 1.29 million acres, down 4% from the previous year.
