Officials with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have confirmed a find of emerald ash borer in Saunders County.
The Nebraska Forest Service collected an EAB larva from a tree on private land near Ashland. EAB, an invasive beetle that attacks and kills ash trees, was first found in Nebraska in June 2016.
“While it’s unfortunate EAB was found in Saunders County, it is not unexpected considering we have confirmed infestations in the neighboring counties of Douglas, Sarpy and Cass,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman.
EAB is a small, metallic-green beetle that is about a half inch long. The larvae of this wood-boring insect tunnel under the bark of ash trees, disrupting the flow of water and nutrients, ultimately causing the tree to die. EAB-infested ash trees will exhibit thinning or dying branches in the top of the tree, S-shaped larval galleries under bark, D-shaped exit holes and suckers (along the trunk and main branches).
In an effort to slow the spread of EAB, NDA enacted the Nebraska EAB Quarantine in June 2016. Currently eight counties are regulated under this quarantine, including Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Lancaster, Otoe, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington. NDA staff set and monitor traps across Nebraska looking for additional emerald ash borer infestations. Staff also check for EAB by inspecting trees, nursery stock and firewood, and confirming compliance with state and federal regulations. NDA will consider changes to the existing quarantine later this fall, after all traps have been taken down.
The quarantine order prohibits distribution of ash nursery stock from within or out of the quarantine area, and regulates the movement of hardwood firewood and mulch, ash timber products and green waste material out of quarantined areas. NDA staff, in partnership with the USDA, works with the public and impacted industries to ensure compliance of the quarantines.
“While we can’t completely eliminate EAB, quarantines and innovative ideas like using biocontrol agents, help slow the spread of this destructive insect,” Wellman said. “That gives homeowners and municipalities across the state additional time to consider their options and make decisions about the future of their ash trees.”
The Nebraska EAB Working Group, which includes the NDA, USDA, Nebraska Game and Parks, and the Nebraska Forest Service, encourages the use of locally-sourced firewood. EAB can travel in firewood, so burning firewood in the same county where it is purchased or purchasing heat-treated firewood is recommended.
If you feel you have located an EAB infestation, please report it to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture at (402) 471-2351, the Nebraska Forest Service at (402) 472-2944, or your local USDA office at (402) 434-2345.
Additional information on EAB and the quarantine, can be found on NDA’s website at: nda.nebraska.gov/plant/entomology/eab/. Additional information on EAB and Nebraska-specific recommendations for homeowners and municipalities can be found on the Nebraska Forest Services’ website at eabne.info.
2 billion bushels of corn demand destroyed by Trump’s tariff policy and oil refinery waivers
WILCOX — According to American Corn Growers Foundation, a recent Newsweek article that said that since President Donald Trump became president, the EPA has approved 85 waivers for 4 billion gallons of renewable fuel, ending demand for 1.4 billion bushels of corn.
“That is clearly a Trump-inflicted domestic U.S. corn demand destruction policy caused directly by ethanol RFS waivers for the economic benefit of big oil refiners and at the economic cost of farmers, the ethanol industry and the rural economy,” says Gale Lush, a corn, soybean and wheat farmer from Wilcox and chairman of the ACGF.
He said between the RFS waivers and the U.S. trade policy under Trump, accumulated U.S. corn exports as this marketing year just ended were about 510 million bushels below year ago levels, while outstanding export sales are about 90 million bushels less than the same time last year.
“It’s clear that about 2 billion bushels of U.S. corn demand were destroyed and lost forever,” Lush said. “Now, it hangs over the market, driving corn prices down. Corn farmers are not so gullible to believe the slight 100 million bushels corn demand bump from year-round E15 can make up for the massive level of corn demand destruction inflicted on us. The E15 demand crumb is tiny compared to the price crushing 2 billion bushels of lost corn sales and price-depressing increased inventory.”
Dan McGuire, ACGF Policy Director, said foreign export competitors from South America, Africa, Russia, the Ukraine and elsewhere will be the beneficiaries of current U.S. ethanol and trade/tariff policies.
“Chinese importers have been in South America cultivating future export supply relationships and are reportedly investing in Africa as a future source of their commodity imports,” McGuire said. “Meanwhile accumulated U.S. soybean exports were down about 364 million bushels from 2017-2018 year ago levels as the 2018-2019 marketing year recently closed. On Sept. 5, the USDA reported Nebraska corn prices as low as $3.29 and soybean prices as low as $7.29 per bushel. Those low prices are the direct result of the bad tariff and counterproductive export trade policy. The domestic anti-ethanol RFS waiver policy just adds insult to injury.”
Ag producers affected by flooding can apply for assistance through USDA program
Sen. Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that more than $3 billion is available for disaster relief for agricultural producers, including Nebraska ag producers affected by flooding, through the agency’s Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus: “Nebraskans in agriculture were hit hard by the severe weather this year, which is why I worked to add our state to this spring’s disaster relief bill,” Fischer said. “As of Sept, 11, ag producers facing losses because of the March storm could apply for assistance through USDA’s WHIP+ program. With access to this much-needed relief, our families can continue to make progress as they rebuild and recover.”
WHIP+ is available for eligible producers who have suffered losses of certain crops, trees, bushes or vines in counties with a Presidential Emergency Disaster Declaration or a Secretarial Disaster Designation (primary counties only). Disaster losses must have been a result of hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, typhoons, volcanic activity, snowstorms or wildfires that occurred in 2018 or 2019.
Nebraska producers can apply to receive up to $125,000 for losses related to flooding. Some producers could receive a higher payment — up to $250,000 or $500,000 — if three-quarters or more of their income is derived from farming or another agriculture-based business.
