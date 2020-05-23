Nebraska Extension and the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Rural Health Initiative will host a discussion about the impact of COVID-related stress on farmers, ranchers and others engaged in agriculture.
The discussion, which is scheduled for t 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, will feature a panel discussion with three mental health experts from across Nebraska, followed by a Q&A session. The event will be live-streamed on the Nebraska Extension Facebook page.
The event, hosted by Nikki Carritt, director of Rural Health Initiatives at UNMC, will feature the following panelists:
-- Cate Jones-Hazledine, licensed psychologist and owner of Western Nebraska Behavioral Health in Rushville, co-director of Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska, Panhandle.
-- Glennis McClure, Extension educator, Farm and Ranch Management Analytics, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
-- Tara Wilson, associate professor of counseling at Chadron State College, and Co-Director, Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska, Panhandle
To RSVP or learn more, visit the Nebraska Extension Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/UNLExtension211/. The live stream will be available at https://www.facebook.com/UNLExtension211/live/
Nebraska Cattlemen to host midyear committee webinars
Nebraska Cattlemen will host midyear committee meetings via Zoom on June 9 and 10. These meetings are open to all current Nebraska Cattlemen members and registration is required. Each meeting last two hours.
Brand and Property Rights kicks off the webinar sessions at 10 a.m. June 9. Sen. Steve Halloran will discuss brand legislation. Nebraska Brand Committee Executive Director John Widdowson and chair Adam Sawyer will follow-up with an update from NBC.
Taxation will follow at 1 p.m. Tuesday, broadly discussing Nebraska’s 2020 Legislative session, COVID-19 implications, and a property tax relief outlook.
The Tuesday session will end with a Marketing and Commerce Committee webinar starting at 3:30 p.m. Among the highlights of the two-hour session will be an update on the current packer investigation, LRP modifications, LMR renewals, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley’s proposed mandate requiring 50% negotiated trade and more.
Wednesday begins with the Education committee webinar at 10 a.m., hearing from post-secondary institutions and Nebraska FFA.
At 1 p.m., the Animal Health and Nutrition meeting will discuss secure beef supply and traceability.
At 3:30 p.m., Natural Resources and Environment committee will have a discussion with Scott Yager, NCBA Chief Environmental Council and Government Affairs on federal environmental issues, Dirac Twidwell, UNL Associate Professor will give an update on cedar tree efforts and the meeting will end with Cay Ewoldt, NDEE talking carcass disposal during depopulation scenarios.
Additional information and full agendas can be found on our website at www.nebraskacattlemen.org.
AFAN announces cold storage grant opportunities for food pantries
The Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska has announced a grant program to assist food pantries in purchasing refrigerator and freezer units to store perishable food. AFAN is partnering with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and Nebraska’s various commodity groups on this project.
“Midwest Dairy initiated this effort by granting funds for four refrigerators to store milk at food pantries,” said Steve Martin, executive director of AFAN. “The Nebraska Department of Agriculture followed suit and a statewide effort emerged with the hope that more contributions will be collected.”
“Milk is the number one requested item at food pantries,” stated Kris Bousquet, Manager Farmer Relations Nebraska, Midwest Dairy. “One of the challenges food pantries have is the lack of funds to purchase refrigerators or freezers. This grant program addresses that need and allows food pantries to safely store milk, dairy products and meat that their clients want and need.”
“We found many food pantries throughout Nebraska have the desire to distribute milk and dairy products, chilled or frozen meats and fresh produce. AFAN and its members are fulfilling this desire through proper storage and handling of these products,” said Steve Wellman, Director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. “By providing funding for refrigerators and freezers we can help food pantries with equipment that will benefit their clients for years to come.”
AFAN will be administering the program, purchasing units for food pantries and receiving donations from private entities for this project. Food pantries can receive up to $4,000 for refrigerators, freezers and associated expenses through AFAN.
The demand for these units has already exceeded the funding that has been committed to this project and AFAN is seeking monetary donations to be able to assist more food pantries in obtaining equipment to ensure safe food products for everyone who needs it. Full details of the program can be found on the AFAN website at www.becomeafan.org or by calling (402) 421-4472.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.