The Central Platte Natural Resources District’s board of directors will meet via teleconference call only at 2 p.m. Thursday from the Central Platte NRD office in Grand Island.
Central Platte NRD’s physical office is closed to the public to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation. Gov. Pete Ricketts signed an executive order allowing government organizations to hold and take action in committee and board meetings via conference call, so the board plans to use that option for the March 26 meeting. Action items on the meeting agenda, include:
-- Board action will be taken on the March financial report.
--Board action on cost-share requests through CPNRD and Nebraska Soil & Water Conservation Programs.
-- Nebraska GeoCloud Project review and consider approval of the interlocal agreement.
--Luke Zakrzewski will report on unresolved violations on irrigated land not certified or approved for irrigation through a transfer in 2019. Action to issue cease & desist orders will be considered.
-- Monitoring well bids.
-- Platte River Resilience Fund appointments to the Advisory Committee.
-- Platte River Recovery Implementation Program consideration of appointing Lyndon Vogt to Mark Czaplewski’s seat on the Land Committee.
Call (308) 385-6282 for conference call information.
Mark Czaplewski to retire from CPNRD
After 23 years with the Central Platte NRD, Mark Czaplewski, biologist, will retire this month.
Many of Czaplewsik’s duties centered around the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program, a basin-wide effort to aid in the conservation of endangered species using the central Platte River.
He was a member of the Land and Technical Advisory committees and also served on the Governance Committee.
Czaplewski worked with the Nebraska Habitat Conservation Coalition and the Platte Basin Water Coalition handling instream flow issues, wetland projects, and other endangered and non-game species matters.
He served on the Nebraska Natural Resources Commission, Environmental Quality Council, and Riparian Vegetation Management Task Force.
Czaplewski and his wife Rita plan to travel and spend time with family.
State’s honey production down last year
Honey production in 2019 from Nebraska producers with five or more colonies totaled 2.03 million pounds, down 14% from 2018, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
There were 39,000 honey producing colonies in Nebraska during 2019, down 3% from 2018. Average yield was 52 pounds per colony, down 7 pounds from 2018. Producer stocks were 223,000 pounds on Dec. 15, 2019, down from 850,000 pounds a year earlier.
Prices for the 2019 crop averaged $1.46 per pound, down from $2.01 per pound in 2018. Prices were based on retail sales by producers and sales to private processors and cooperatives. Total value of honey produced in 2019 was $2.96 million, down 38% from 2018.
