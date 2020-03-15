LINCOLN — Nebraska agricultural land values increased 3% over the last year to a statewide average of $2,650 per acre, according to preliminary results from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Farm Real Estate Market Survey. This marks the first year-to-year increase since land values in the state peaked at $3,315 per acre in 2014.
Survey participants reported that economic forces providing stability in the market included the limited supply of land for sale, strong demand for purchases, and disaster-assistance payments over the last year.
Estimated dryland cropland values in the state rose between 3% and 4%, while the values of gravity- and center-pivot-irrigated cropland rose 2% and 3%, respectively. However, the northwest and southwest districts saw declines between 2% and 5% for the two land classes.
Grazing land and hayland value estimates also rose between 2% and 5% over the last year, with slight declines in two districts. Major cow-calf pair regions, including the northwest, north and central districts, led the increase in market values, with growth between 6% and 8%.
The survey also revealed a high degree of concern between many landlords and tenants when working to agree on an equitable rental rate, generally attributed to landlords facing high property taxes and producers facing low commodity prices.
The Farm Real Estate Market Survey is an annual survey of land professionals, including appraisers, farm and ranch managers, and agricultural bankers. Final results from the survey are expected to be published in early June.
Husker Harvest Day scholarships available
Nine scholarships valued at $1,200 each for students pursuing a post-secondary education in various areas of the field of agriculture will be awarded by the Agricultural Institute of Nebraska, Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, and Farm Progress Companies.
The scholarships are awarded to high school graduating seniors who are pursuing a program/career in agriculture/agribusiness. All scholarships are academic in nature. Financial need may be a consideration in the selection process but will not be the determining factor.
Five scholarships must be given to applicants from Buffalo, Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties. The remaining four scholarships will be awarded statewide and may include the named counties. The scholarships will pay $1,200 per school year with $600 paid for the first semester or quarter upon proof of registration and $600 for the second semester or quarter upon proof of maintenance of a 2.5 grade point average during the first semester or quarter.
Applications must be postmarked by March 20. No late applications will be accepted. Scholarships will be determined in April.
Eligibility requirements include: Applicant must have a “B” average or above; applicant must complete the designated scholarship form; successful applicants must agree to submit a brief summary that describes his/her first semester participation in college and how this scholarship benefited their education; and the scholarships must be used at an accredited university, two- to four-year college, or technical school in Nebraska and be enrolled in a program relating to agriculture/agribusiness.
Return completed Husker Harvest Days Ag Scholarships to: Cindy Johnson, Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, 309 W. Second St.,, Grand Island, NE 68801.
Soybean board seeking leaders to represent farmers
The Nebraska Soybean Board is seeking motivated soybean growers to represent their fellow soybean farmers and take an active role in the ag industry. The candidacy petition period began Dec. 1, 2019, but will wrap up on April 15.
The election is conducted by mail-in ballot in July for Districts 5 and 7. Soybean farmers who reside in counties that are up for election for 2020 will receive ballots and candidate information regarding NSB’s election process via direct mail. The at-large position on board is open to all soybean farmers in Nebraska and will be elected by the sitting board members at the July board meeting.
District 5 includes Cass, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee and Richardson counties. District 7 includes Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Franklin, Hall, Kearney, Nuckolls and Webster counties
Candidates must be a resident of Nebraska, be a resident of the district in which the election is being held, be a soybean farmer in Nebraska for at least the previous five years. be at least 21 years of age and have submitted a NSB candidacy petition.
To apply for candidacy, contact NSB’s executive director, Victor Bohuslavsky, at (402) 432-5720.
To complete the petition a candidate must collect the signatures of 50 soybean farmers in their district and return such petition to the NSB office on or before April 15, 2020.
The roles and responsibilities for soybean board member representative are to attend every NSB meeting (and eight-day fiscal year commitment), attend or participate in other educational events sponsored by the Nebraska Soybean Board, receive no salary but are reimbursed for the expenses incurred carrying out board business and serve a three-year term that would begin Oct. 1.
NDA seeks cooperation between growers, pesticide applicators
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is encouraging growers and outdoor pesticide applicators to work together to protect sensitive commercial specialty crops and pollinators from pesticides. Pesticides include all categories of pest control products such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides.
“Specialty crops are one way for Nebraska farm and ranch families to diversify and grow their agriculture businesses,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “In order to protect and support specialty crop producers and agriculture in Nebraska, growers and pesticide applicators need to communicate with one another throughout the planting and growing season to raise awareness of specialty crops and beehives in the area.”
DriftWatch™ and BeeCheck™ are online mapping services from FieldWatch that allow those with commercial specialty crops, organic crops and beehives to report their field locations. Farmers and other pesticide applicators can review the map to see where specialty crops are located. Included in the registry are commercial apiary sites, vineyards, orchards, fruit and vegetable grow sites, nursery and Christmas tree production sites and certified organic and transitional organic crops.
These online mapping services help satisfy requirements concerning restricted use pesticide (RUP) dicamba products. Pesticide applicators planning to use RUP dicamba products are required to complete online training and locate specialty crops in the area before using RUP dicamba products. Online pesticide applicator training is available through Nebraska Extension.
In Nebraska, 927 growers have registered a total of 2,007 specialty crop and apiary sites on FieldWatch. Those sites are currently found in 80 of Nebraska’s 93 counties, and contain more than 105,000 acres of specialty crops.
Registration is voluntary, free, easy to use and secure. Pesticide applicators can view the map, sign up for free email alerts and get the free FieldChec app, or receive direct data feeds or downloads.
NDA monitors the FieldWatch registries for the state. Information about FieldChec, DriftWatc and BeeCheck can be found at bit.ly/NDAfwinfo, or by calling Craig Romary, NDA program specialist, at (402) 471-2351.
Nebraska Cattlemen to host stress webinar
Nebraska Cattlemen along with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension will be hosting a free stress webinar at noon Tuesday, March 17, sponsored by Allflex Livestock Intelligence. Everyone is welcome to join by going to: zoom.us/j/283190186. This webinar is free and open to everyone, no preregistration required.
Susan Harris, Assistant Extension Educator at West Central Research & Extension Center, will cover the following topics: Recognizing symptoms of stress in ourselves and others; understanding how chronic stress affects us and learning coping strategies; sleep deprivation; how to talk to someone experiencing chronic stress; how to approach a conversation if you feel someone is considering suicide; and where to turn for help
Harris serves Nebraska as the Rural Health, Wellness, and Safety Educator for Nebraska Extension. She holds a bachelor’s degree in family and consumer sciences in business, as well as a master’s degree in health and human performance - gerontology. She is certified in mental health first aid, psychological first aid, QPR, and the Michigan State University training program for “Communicating with Farmers Under Stress,” providing workshops across the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.