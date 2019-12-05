Employees of AGI, 2928 E. Highway 30 in Grand Island, took time out from their busy production schedule to fill 40 food baskets that will be distributed by the Heartland United Way this holiday season through its Adopt A Family program.
This is the 16th year for the food drive at AGI-MFS/Stormore/York/Brownie. AGI purchased the business in 2017 and continued the holiday tradition. The employees pitch in on the food drive with donations out of their own pockets. The company then matches the remaining amount needed to purchase the food. Each basket will contain about 30 items that will be timely when preparing meals this holiday season.
Tia Jerabek is the human resources and accounting assistant for the Grand Island plant. She helped organize the food drive.
“It has become a tradition here,” Jerabek said. “We get employee donations. Once we round up those donations, our events committee matches that. We then ask the United Way how many baskets they need.”
Any money left over goes to Heartland United Way’s Adopt A Family program. Jerabek said they work with Hy-Vee in buying the food items for the baskets.
“There is a little bit of everything in these baskets,” she said, “from macaroni and cheese to Ramen noodles to food items for the actual holiday meals.”
Jerabek said employees begin donating money for the holiday food baskets in November. They order the food from Hy-Vee and then pick a day to assemble the food baskets at the plant. The employees then drive the prepared baskets to the Heartland United Way office to distribute them as part of their holiday food basket program.
At the plant, it takes less than half-an-hour to assemble the baskets.
AGI employs 130 people at its Grand Island plant. They make grain bins for both the domestic and foreign markets.
“We love working with the United Way,” Jerabek said. “The food baskets and Adopt A Family are programs people look forward to every year when it comes to donating and helping out.”
Kevin Trapp, senior sales accountant at the AGI plant, was there on the first holiday food drive 16 years ago.
“We started out looking for a company project that had some meaning to it,” Trapp said. “We started with two baskets, and it has grown every year since.”
Bob Braesche, an employee at AGI, was also there at the beginning.
“It’s a way for us to give back to the community we live and work in,” Braesche said.
Karen Rathke. president and chief professional officer for Heartland United Way, said her organization is “very grateful for the generosity of AGI employees,” for their willingness to help families in need.
Rathke said 40 families will receive the gift of food for their families during the Christmas season as a result of the “big hearts” of the AGI employees.
