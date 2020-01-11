The January and February calendars are pretty full with lots of ag-related seminars, meetings and training opportunities.
Here are a few that might by of interest:
Ag Update Day: Nebraska Extension in Merrick County is offering an Ag Update Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at the Merrick County Youth and Ag Education Center, 1784 Fairgrounds Road in Central City. Topics will include weed management options for growers who had prevent plant acres in 2019, the 2018 Farm Bill, pivot wheel track management, hydrological formations in Central Nebraska, groundwater protection and water treatment equipment.
For more information, contact Steve Melvin at (308) 946-3843 or steve.melvin@unl.edu
Ag Day 2020: Nebraska Extension in Hamilton County will host Ag Day 2020 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the Ag Auditorium at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Aurora. Topics will include updates from the National Corn Growers Association, USDA, In-Season N application, management practices to reduce nitrate leaching, fertigation equipment procedures, manure management, cover crops, nitrogen management, on-farm research updates, and land rental considerations for 2020.
Attendance at this program counts towards Nitrogen Recertification Requirements for the Upper Big Blue NRD.
For more information, contact Steve Melvin at (308) 946-3843 or (402) 694-6174 or steve.melvin@unl.edu
Risk and Reward Workshop: Nebraska Extension is offering a new workshop this winter, “Risk and Reward: Using Crop Insurance and Marketing to Manage Farm Survival.” Extension economists will discuss the role of farm location and yield/price relations to make informed grain marketing and crop insurance decisions. This workshop will encourage participants to use crop insurance and pre-harvest marketing together. The goal of the workshop is to have participants understand how to balance crop insurance and marketing while giving them the option to develop a strategic plan that best fits their unique operation.
Workshops will be offered in Clay Center, North Platte and West Point.
The workshop in Clay Center is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Clay County Fairgrounds, 701 N. Martin Ave. To register, call (402) 762-3644.
The North Platte workshop is planned for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the West Central Research and Extension Center, 402 W. State Farm Road. To register, call (308) 696-6734.
The West Point workshop is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Nielsen Community Center, 200 Anna Stalp Ave. To register, call (402) 372-6006
Soils school: “Soil Properties, Their Interactions and Implications for Land Management” will be offered Wednesday, Feb. 5, and Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Quality Inn and Conference Center, 839 S. Highway 281 in Grand Island. This two-day short course will cover several advanced topics about soils, fertilizer recommendations, soil/foliar sampling, residue management, manure management, soil physical properties, soil microbiology and more.
Continuing Education Units are available for certified crop advisors. Registration can be completed online or by printing the form and sending it to the Nebraska Agri-Business Association at 8700 Executive Woods Drive, Suite 400, Lincoln, NE 68512-9612.
For a full agenda, schedule or to register, access this information online: https://na-ba.com/member-resources/calendar/
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at (308) 324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.
