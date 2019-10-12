National Pork Month in October and it is time to get creative with new pork recipes, fix old favorites and try substituting pork for other proteins in your meal plans, said Tim Chancellor, pork producer and president of the Nebraska Pork Producers.
“You can enjoy the pork on your fork, knowing it was raised by a farmer that cares about people, pigs and the planet,” he said.
Chancellor said if you eat, you have a connection to a farmer
“October Pork Month is a time to reestablish that producer-to-consumer relationship,” he said. “Our mission is to produce safe, nutritious food in a responsible manner, and we need to share how we do that with consumers. This October cook a ham, slice a marinated loin, make a pork roast, fry some bacon or create a pork surprise for the family and enjoy while talking about everyone involved in producing your meal.”
The six We CareSM ethical principles guide the U.S. pork industry and demonstrate our commitment to produce a safe, high-quality pork supply. Producers are committed to:
- Producing safe food
- Ensuring practices to protect public health
- Protecting and promoting animal well-being
- Safeguarding natural resources in all industry practices
- Providing a work environment that is safe and consistent for our people
- Contributing to a better quality of life in their communities
Chancellor said the principles are summed up in the Pork Checkoff’s purpose to build trust by doing what is right for people, pigs and planet. He said Nebraska’s pork producers raise 3.7 million pigs each year making it one of the top pork producing states in the country.
“We know that today’s consumers are putting more pork on their fork,” Chancellor said. “They have the trust in our product as a flavorful healthy protein choice that creates a wonderful exciting eating experience.”
Nebraska corn stocks up 11 percent
LINCOLN — Nebraska corn stocks in all positions on Sept. 1 totaled 233 million bushels, up 11 percent from 2018, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Of the total, 79.0 million bushels are stored on farms, up 30 percent from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 154 million bushels, are up 3 percent from last year.
Soybeans stored in all positions totaled 64.1 million bushels, up 57 percent from last year. Onfarm stocks of 10.5 million bushels are up 91 percent from a year ago, and off-farm stocks, at 53.6 million bushels, are up 51 percent from 2018.
Wheat stored in all positions totaled 71.5 million bushels, down 1 percent from a year ago. Onfarm stocks of 8.60 million bushels are up 48 percent from 2018 but off-farm stocks of 62.9 million bushels are down 5 percent from last year.
Sorghum stored in all positions totaled 2.92 million bushels, up 66 percent from 2018. On-farm stocks of 170,000 bushels are up 17 percent from a year ago, and off-farm holdings, at 2.75 million bushels, are up 70 percent from last year.
On-farm oat stocks totaled 1.00 million bushels, up 67 percent from 2018.
