With the growing concerns for the COVID-19 public health threat, and at the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control to limit large gatherings, the Hall County Agricultural Committee has made the difficult, but obvious decision to cancel/postpone the Grand Island Ag Day scheduled for Tuesday, March 24 at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

We will continue to monitor the situation and make an announcement if a later date for Grand Island Ag Day is selected.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments