In 1942, some of the customers of Kensinger Service and Supply rolled up in a Nash automobile and a 1936 Pontiac.
Nash and Pontiac are defunct, but Kensinger’s just keeps on rolling.
The service station has been open continuously, and in the same location, since 1936. Built by Leo Stuhr, the business has long been a fixture on the east side of Grand Island, along Highway 30.
Members of the Kensinger family have been involved in the station’s operation since 1937. The current manager represents the fourth generation of the Kensinger family to keep motorists happy and their gas tanks full.
The service station is the subject of Hall County Historical Society’s latest wooden replica of an area landmark. The replicas are manufactured by the Cat’s Meow Village of Wooster, Ohio.
You can buy the Stuhr (Kensinger) Service and Supply replica for $20 at Kensinger’s.
If you’d like it delivered to your home, mail a check for $25 to Hall County Historical Society, 603 N. Plum St., Grand Island, NE 68803. You may also purchase the replica through the society’s online store at www.hallnehistory.com.
You’ll be able to buy the replica at the Stuhr Museum’s gift shop when it reopens.
Annette Davis, who is secretary of the Hall County Historical Society, is in charge of the Society’s Cat’s Meow collection.
“With the addition of the Stuhr (Kensinger) Service Station to our collection, we now have a nicely rounded out series of three historic Hall County service stations that were located along the nation’s earliest transcontinental highway, the historic Lincoln Highway,” writes Michelle Setlik, who is vice president of the Hall County Historical Society. “This series includes the previously released Shady Bend Gas Station and the Gloe Brothers Service station, which was released in 2019.”
The sign over the door reads Kensinger Service and Supply, but one of the signs also identifies the business as Kensinger’s Full Service.
The white stucco building has changed little over the years.
Customers don’t stop at Kensinger’s just for a tankful of nostalgia. They also like the full service. Manager Joe Grudzinski pumps gas for all of his customers. He also cleans the windshield. If you ask, he’ll check the oil and the tires.
The business has many regular customers, some of whom sit down to visit with Joe or his father, Scott. The latter starts work at 5 p.m.
“A lot of the customers we have are borderline friends,” says Joe, 36.
The coffee is free at Kensinger’s. Although the station is much smaller than the modern convenience stores, you can still buy pop and candy.
It’s comfortable inside the service station, with a fan keeping things cool and comfortable chairs ready to plop into. Joe often brings his chocolate lab, Choco, to work with him.
Joe’s grandmother, Shirley, comes in two or three times a week. Among many other things, she vacuums.
Joe started working at Kensinger’s in 1999, when he was 15. He went full-time in 2006.
The station is open six days a week. Joe and his father, who’s 56, are the only employees.
Joe likes dealing with the customers. He also likes the job security.
“He knows he won’t get fired,” says his grandmother, smiling.
In addition to oil and other automobile products, you can buy wiper blades and have them installed at Kensinger’s. There’s no mechanic on duty. But if you pull up to the service station with a vehicle in distress, Joe will do what he can.
“It’s been a real good business for our family. And we hope to continue keeping it open and going,” says Shirley, who is 80.
Shirley’s father, Richard Kensinger, was involved in the business from the beginning. Leo Stuhr built the station, which was originally known as Stuhr Service and Supply. The land had been granted to his father, Peter Stuhr, in 1867, because he had been engaged in military services of the U.S.
In the fall of 1936, Leo Stuhr leased the station to Eska Milne for a year, with the stipulation that Kensinger be hired by Milne.
Kensinger helped Stuhr with his farming. That farm was across the road, in what is now the parking lot of JBS.
Kensinger became manager-operator of the business in 1937.
Shirley remembers that her father would borrow horses from Leo Stuhr to plow snow from the service station’s driveway.
When the station opened, it was the only truck stop on East Highway 30. Truckers could stay in bunk beds in the basement. The back room served as a diner.
Although Highway 30 remains busy today, it was even busier before Interstate 80 was built. The roadway was part of the Lincoln Highway, the first transcontinental route for motorists in the U.S.
The Grudzinskis still have a tourist register, which recorded information about the customers who stayed overnight. If you open that dusty book, you can read the names of those customers, their hometowns, the vehicles they drove and their license plate numbers.
A trailer court, which still exists today, was added in 1943.
Leo Stuhr died on May 23, 1961. The station was leased by Richard Kensinger. He and his wife, Lucile, purchased the business on Aug. 28, 1964.
Dick and Shirley Grudzinski took over the running of the station when Kensinger died in 1985 at the age of 69.
Dick had started as a part-time employee in 1957, when he was 17. He married Shirley on Aug. 21, 1958.
Dick Grudzinski died in 2016 at the age of 76.
Lucile Kensinger died at the age of 99 in 2012.
Scott Grudzinski is the son of Dick and Shirley Grudzinski.
He and his wife, Cheryl, are Joe’s parents.
At one time, the service station sold Derby gasoline. At other times, it supplied Champlain products.
The highway in front of the gas station was expanded to four lanes around 2001.
Like Nash automobiles, Derby gasoline is long gone. So are many of the other gas stations that were found along the Lincoln Highway.
But like a strong heart, the fuel dispensers at Kensinger’s just keep on pumping.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.