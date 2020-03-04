Republican Rep. Adrian Smith has held his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for 13 years, but the incumbent from Gering will face four GOP challengers, including one from Grand Island, in the May 12 primary.

Challengers seeking to unseat Smith for another two years in the House include Arron Kowalski of Grand Island, William Elfgren of Overton, Larry Lee Scott Bolinger of Alliance and Justin Moran of Atkinson.

Democrat Mark Elworth Jr. of Omaha and Libertarian Dustin Hobbs of Grand Island also have filed.

Smith began serving as Nebraska’s 3rd District congressman in 2007. The district includes 75 counties in eastern, central and western Nebraska.

In another race of regional significance, first-term state Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings will run for re-election unopposed in District 33.

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion also will be unopposed in his re-election bid to represent District 41.

In another notable race, seven Democrats will appear on the May 12 primary ballot to oppose Republican U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Fremont.

The Democratic Senate candidates are Chris Janicek of Omaha, Dennis Frank Macek of Lincoln, Larry Marvin of Fremont, Angie Philips of Omaha, Alisha Shelton of Omaha, Andy Stock of Lincoln and Daniel Wik of Norfolk.

On the Republican side, Matt Innis of Crete is challenging Sasse. Gene Siadek of Omaha is running for the Senate as a Libertarian.

