Of the three drivers involved in Monday afternoon’s multi-vehicle accident on Highway 281 north of Hastings, two were from Hastings and one was from Riverton.
The vehicles were driven by Jamie Armstrong and Douglas Steele, both of Hastings, and Danial L. Jameson of Riverton. All three were heading south.
The accident took place shortly before 4:30 p.m., half a mile north of 82nd Street on Highway 281. The southbound lanes were shut down from 94th to 82nd streets until 7:30 p.m. while the scene was being investigated.
Armstrong, 36, was driving a red 2017 Ford F-350. Steele, 74, was driving a 2016 black GMC Sierra.
Steele’s pickup rear-ended Armstrong’s pickup, said Adams County Deputy Steven Laird. Immediately after, as they were slowing down and stopping to assess the damage, Jameson’s car rear-ended the pickup in front of him. Jameson, 54, was driving a blue 2006 Chevy Impala.
“As the car was braking, it made the front of the vehicle lower, which caused it to go underneath the pickup,” Laird wrote in a news release.
The pickup driven by Armstrong had five occupants. Three of them were transported by ambulance to Mary Lanning Healthcare. The driver was transported by a private vehicle, and one person was not injured. In addition to Armstrong, the other people transported were Jeffrey J. Farber, 55, Christopher M. Hitchcock, 39, and Seth R. Minard, 32.
Steele was the only occupant of his pickup. He was transported to Mary Lanning.
Jameson’s car had one passenger. Abigail M. Jameson, 19, was transported by helicopter to a Kearney hospital. Danial Jameson was taken to Mary Lanning.
All three vehicles were towed away.
At this time, no arrests or citations have been issued, and the matter is being referred to the Adams County attorney’s office for potential criminal charges.
