Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte has scheduled a press conference for 10 a.m. tomorrow, March 19, at Hastings City Hall.
He will be joined by leadership from the South Heartland District Health Department, Mary Lanning Healthcare, Adams County Emergency Management, and other stakeholders.
HASTINGS — South Heartland District Health Department has announced the first
case of COVID-19 in the four-county health district.
According to the news release, the individual is “an Adams County female in her 40s who traveled to Europe. She is currently self-isolating at home.”
SHDHD and local public health officials are investigating to identify any other individuals who may have been exposed so that they can take next steps and prevent further spread. “All identified close contacts will be notified, asked to self-quarantine (stay home) and be actively monitored twice daily by SHDHD for fever and respiratory symptoms,” the release said.
SHDHD encourages residents to stay informed by checking SHDHD’s website www.southheartlandhealth.org for local information and updates, as well as links to the state and national websites.
The statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed can be called at (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week.
