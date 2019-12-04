HASTINGS — Adams Central Public Schools was under a lockout for a period of time following a suspicious phone call Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the district said a high school secretary took the call and that the caller did not identify himself, but said enough for the district to go under a lockout as a precautionary security measure.

Superintendent Shawn Scott said Adams Central was on lockout — where the district monitored the buildings’ perimeters and who went in and out of them — for about two hours Wednesday and that school went on as normal during it.

“It was nothing more than precautionary. Nothing materialized and nothing changed inside of our buildings,” he said. “The kids still went to class, we still had lunch and we still had recess; nothing changed. We really didn’t change anything that we normally do accept we had a few extra people watching at the doors.”

Scott said schools will occasionally go into lockout for other things such as a dangerous animal on the playground.

Adams Central students are safe, he said, but if parents have any questions about Wednesday’s lockout, they are urged to call their student’s building.

