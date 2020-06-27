Coldwell Banker Action Holdings has opened a new office in Grand Island.
The office, 1004 N. Diers Ave., serves the Grand Island area as a member of the Coldwell Banker Action Holdings organization. The business is owned by Amber Schuppan, who is also a broker.
“Coldwell Banker Action Holdings will now be able to better serve customers in the area,” Schuppan said. She is a native of Doniphan, where she still lives.
Along with Schuppan, Coldwell Banker Action Holding’s team of Realtors includes Al Avery, Kendell Aden, Nicole Umrath, Steve Schuppan, Don Mehring, Bethany Guzinski and Kelly Fitchhorn.
Coldwell Banker was founded in 1906 by Colbert Coldwell. He was a young real estate sales associate who observed families trying to piece their lives together after the disastrous San Francisco earthquake.
According to the company, Coldwell disapproved of sales associates who acquired property from vulnerable sellers and then resold it at huge profits. Seeing a need for honest, knowledgeable real estate professionals, he formed his own company.
ColdwellBankerHomes.com is owned and operated by NRT LLC, the nation’s largest residential real estate company. As a subsidiary of Realogy Corp., NRT has more than 700 offices, 41,300 independent sales associates and 4,600 employees operating in 35 major metropolitan areas. NRT operates Realogy’s company-owned real estate brokerage offices.
“The addition of the new Coldwell Banker Action Holdings office will further strengthen the Coldwell Banker presence in the Grand Island area,” said Charlie Young, president and chief executive officer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. “Coldwell Banker is pleased to add this new office to our network.”
Schuppan has held a real estate license since 2006. Prior to purchasing Action Holdings in 2016, she worked with Woods Bros Realty, acting as a buyer and seller agent. She is a member of Grand Island Board of Realtors and has also served on the board for three years, serving as secretary, president elect/treasurer, and president in 2016.
She is the chairwoman of the board’s Safety Committee and serves on the Public Relations Committee and Governmental Affairs/RPAC Committee. At the state level, Schuppan serves on the Governmental Affairs Committee and the PEP Committee. She has been awarded the Circle of Excellence from the Nebraska Realtor Association for six consecutive years. In 2019, Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed her to serve on the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission.
Schuppan said when she purchased Action Holding in 2016, she wanted to combine her talents in real estate sales with managing property.
“We started doing sales and we started to build a team,” she said.
They manage more than 350 commercial, single-family and multifamily rental properties in Grand Island and the surrounding area.
As the business grew, Schuppan said, she wanted to get the word out that Action Holdings was also doing sales. She changed the name of the company to Action Holdings at that time.
“But I was still finding it was hard to develop the web presence and personally purchase all the tools you need to really do a good job,” she said. “Even though I had a good team who were providing excellent customer service, we were really missing some of the tools to be super successful.”
Schuppan said the real estate business in Grand Island is very competitive. With purchasing Action Holdings, she had a based of clientele to help keep the business going as she expanded her company into real estate sales.
She said before deciding to join Coldwell Banker, she researched a number of other companies who could help her grow her business.
It was a diversity program offered by Coldwell Banker that helped women start their own franchises that drew her attention to the company.
“We started to do research and the more I learned about the company, the more excited I got,” Schuppan said. “Their ideals are really aligned with the way we like to take care of people. It just seemed like a very natural fit.”
She said Action Holdings will still be doing property management for its customers, but, with its association with Coldwell Banker, it will be able to bring in more tools and develop stronger networks to help them sell real estate, whether it be home, farm and ranch or commercial properties.
“We have eight agents now, but I want to continue to grow that and add more agents to our team,” Schuppan said. “We really want to see our agents more involved in the community and take on other leadership opportunities.”
While the COVID-19 had disrupted the area economy, Schuppan said she is still optimistic about the future Grand Island area economy.
“But I think that people are going to rethink how they spend their money and go back to buying locally,” she said. “I really like to see our local businesses thrive and I think we are going to continue to see growth in this area and hopefully add some more properties.”
Located in Westgate Center, Schuppan said, they will be adding 900 square feet to their office to accommodate their growth as part of the Coldwell Banker network. They will be adding four new offices and a conference room and will add cubicles to the existing conference room.
Coldwell Banker Action Holdings can be reached by calling (308) 384-3777. To learn more about Coldwell Banker Action Holdings, visit actionpropertygine.com or its Facebook page and www.coldwellbanker.com.
