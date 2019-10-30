The icy weather caused at least five accidents this morning in Hall County, says Capt. Gregg Ahlers of the Hall County Sheriff’s Department.

Ahlers was aware of four property damage accidents and one injury-accident. They were all weather-related.

The injury accident took place at Highway 281 and Cedarview Road near Doniphan.

“I believe there were some serious injuries on that one,” Ahlers said of the crash, which happened at about 7:30 a.m.

