Why is “seeing and believing” the theme of the Academies of Grand Island Senior High?
Administrators and teachers want students to know that they see them, and they believe in them.
Sunglasses, which are part of the theme, made an appearance at Tuesday’s launch of the school’s academy system. At the end of the kickoff celebration, many teachers donned sunglasses and gathered in the middle of the west gym.
The kickoff was a true pep rally. The gym was completely full for the noisy gathering, which included music from a GISH band. Members of the Academy Ambassadors ran around the gym, trying to get students to do the wave.
This is the first year for the academy structure at GISH. All freshmen enroll in the Academy of Freshman Exploration, which was introduced last year. Students spend the next three years in one of the other five academies.
Nicki Stoltenberg, who was the kickoff’s emcee, said students are going to have “unique and awesome” opportunities this year. Not only will they get to take some “really cool” classes, but they’ll also get to work with business and industry professionals. It will be something no other school in Grand Island has ever done, said Stoltenberg, who is academy liaison.
Jeff Gilbertson, GISH’s executive principal, agreed that it was a historic day.
Gilbertson told the students they have the chance to take their passions and interests and develop them into a purpose. The idea is to have a plan at graduation.
Administrators know the students can formulate a plan. “Because we believe in you,” Gilbertson said.
The students’ responsibilities, he said, are to attend school and to communicate with teachers and staff members. If students feel they’re overlooked, they need to step forward.
“You need to advocate for yourself,” Gilbertson told them.
Teachers want to hear if students feel they’re having trouble, he said.
“We will support you to the nth degree at this great high school,” Gilbertson said.
Superintendent Tawana Grover thanked the students.
They had a hand in creating the academy system if they ever completed a survey or let teachers know what they need, Grover said.
Working with the local business community will help students on their journey to thriving, she said.
The district believes every student needs to be seen and supported, Grover said. “The main thing is we believe in you.”
Speaking briefly were the principals of all the academies, who presented their staffs.
Fawn Gernstein of the Academy of Business and Communication quoted Steve Jobs.
Teachers will challenge students, Gernstein said, to make a dent in the universe.
Ron Hester of the Academy of Education, Law and Public Safety quoted Gandhi, who urged people to lose themselves in service to others.
His academy, Hester said, is about serving other people.
During the course of the rally, attendees got to hear some fun facts about the administrators. In introducing their colleagues, administrators shared little-known facts.
Grover, for instance, wrote a children’s book several years ago. She has ziplined over the San Diego Zoo at 55 mph. And she bakes cakes. Her specialties are German chocolate and red velvet.
Gilbertson can ride a unicycle. Gernstein loves shoes.
Four students were asked about their academy plans.
Mirka Coralles has joined the Academy of Education, Law and Public Safety. A senior, she’s thinking about becoming a detective.
Miranda Aguilar, another senior, is part of the Academy of Technical Sciences. “I just wanted to get into architecture because that’s something I always wanted to do,” Aguilar said.
Hunter Weeks and Ryan Baker have both joined the Academy of Engineering and Technology. Weeks likes cars. The academy will allow Baker to “do whatever I need,” possibly involving houses or cars.
By going to an academy, it’s easier to get into college, Weeks said. Baker expects his academy experience will lead to greater pay.