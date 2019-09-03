082119_StateFairSetUp001_bjs.JPG

Nebraska State Fair Production Department members Paul Jonas (left) and Gary Paul attach speaker wires to speakers on top of the Sky Tram ride at the fairgrounds in Grand Island. The State Fair opens Friday. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — About 45 people were stranded 40 feet above the ground at the Nebraska State Fair for an hour Sunday night until they were rescued from the tram, which had stalled.

On Monday, the final day of the fair, technicians with the tram’s owner, Wade Shows, were still trying to pinpoint the reason that the ride stalled.

Ed LaSalle, the fair’s safety consultant from Berrysburg, Pennsylvania, said there was a problem with the tram’s hydraulic drive system and that “nothing happened to the ride itself.”

LaSalle said he watched the rescue operation in which two high-reach devices were extended up to the tram cars about 9 p.m. and riders were loaded up and taken to the ground. The devices have fenced platforms. Two State Fair personnel went up each time the equipment was extended to rescue riders.

“There was no danger of anyone falling. It’s just the drive system that wasn’t functioning,” LaSalle said. He said the rescue operation lasted about an hour.

“Everybody seemed to be fine. The process went very well. They were efficient and did everything safely,” LaSalle said.

The tram did not resume operations Monday, said Linda Lovgren, a spokeswoman for the fair

