A Planned Parenthood official says an open house Thursday night and five-hour policy summit Friday in Grand Island were successful.
“I feel enthusiastic about our participation in the Tri-Cities community,” Meg Mikolajczyk said Friday afternoon. “We were overwhelmed with supporters the last two days participating in our events. And we’re really grateful to the partners and our supporters who showed up to make both events really great and meaningful.”
Both the open house and policy summit were organized by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska. That 501(c)(4) entity is the advocacy and political arm of the state’s Planned Parenthood organization.
Mikolajczyk is deputy director of Planned Parenthood North Central States in Nebraska. She is also deputy director and legal counsel for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska.
Both gatherings were held at The Downtown Center, 308 N. Locust St.
“We have an office on the fourth floor here,” Mikolajczyk said Thursday.
Working in the office is Jon Marx, the organization’s advocacy strategist for the 3rd Congressional District.
“We’ve been here since the summer,” Mikolajczyk said of the office.
During the three-hour open house Thursday, about 40 abortion opponents stood outside in a quiet protest.
Amanda Frasier of Hastings, president of South Central Nebraska Right to Life, was happy with the turnout of people opposing abortion.
“We just feel excited that we had a lot of support and people that were willing to come out and stand for life,” Frasier said Friday.
The gathering included members of three groups. In addition to South Central Nebraska Right to Life, people came from Grand Island Right to Life and an organization in Aurora. Individuals traveled from several communities, including at least one person from Central City, she said.
Frasier said two people from the Planned Parenthood side informed some abortion opponents Thursday that they wouldn’t be welcome at the open house upstairs. The event, they were told, was only for those who had made reservations.
“I am not aware that anyone approached protesters. That’s actually against our protocol,” Mikolajczyk said. But if people were trying to attend the open house and had not let organizers know ahead of time, “for just security reasons for our supporters we did ask that people we were not familiar with and who had not registered with us not attend.”
Before the open house, people interested in attending were asked to let organizers know through Facebook, send an email to Marx or call a phone number.
Andrea Mack, treasurer for Grand Island Right to Life, said the group would have liked to learn about Planned Parenthood’s plans for the Tri-Cities. Being prevented from attending the open house almost made her feel that ”the people outside are people to be protected from.”
Frasier said the protesters presented no danger.
“Absolutely not. We’re not going to get our point across using violence. We’re going to get our point across using words, common sense and telling the truth,” she said. “I think sometimes when you get into a screaming match, it just kind of dilutes your point and is not quite as valid as just dialogue and communication.”
Mikolajczyk didn’t have a final attendance number for Friday’s policy summit.
“But I made 25 packets of information this morning. And we ran out and I had to make a few more,” she said after the summit. “So I would say we had a little over 25 people attend, which is the biggest policy summit we’ve had in this area. So we’re very happy.”
It was the fourth policy summit that Planned Parenthood has held in the Tri-Cities, and the third in Grand Island, Mikolajczyk said. The other one was in Kearney.
Would Planned Parenthood be most apt to locate in Grand Island, Kearney or Hastings?
“I think we love each city of the Tri-Cities, and we’d like to have some presence in all of them,” she said.
Thursday’s protest left Mack with the feeling that the individuals who gathered outside “were just good people.”
Having the abortion opponents come together, she said, was a positive experience. She believes that “Central Nebraskans in general are pro-life, and they value the miracle” of life.
The fact that Planned Parenthood “profits off of women in crisis makes us the most sad,” Mack said.
After Friday’s summit, when might Planned Parenthood make any decisions?
“I think we are learning and growing and making plans all the time. Right now we are happy with the programs we’re offering and the connections we’re making,” Mikolajczyk said.
The Grand Island events were also attended by Andi Curry Grubb, the state executive director for Planned Parenthood.
On Friday, Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a statement about the policy summit in Grand Island.
“Nebraska is a pro-life state and Grand Island is a pro-life community,” Ricketts said. “While Planned Parenthood tries to hide from it, abortion services are their core business. I will continue to work with Nebraskans to fight for unborn life, until every human life — no matter how small — is treated with dignity and respect.”
