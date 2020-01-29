Seniors in the construction pathway at Career Pathways Institute were able to learn more about siding and gutter fabrication during a hands-on demonstration Wednesday.
Ted Franssen, franchise owner of ABC Seamless of Nebraska, and installer Cesar Aguilar Gonzalez came to CPI Wednesday to show 19 seniors the gutter-installation process from start to finish.
Aguilar Gonzalez, a former CPI construction pathway student, showed seniors how to measure and cut the gutters to fit properly on the side of a home. At the end of his demonstration, he let the seniors do the work themselves under his guidance.
Construction pathway teacher Brett Forsman said ABC Seamless approached him last fall about wanting to partner with CPI to provide students with an opportunity to learn about what ABC Seamless does. The demonstration was another opportunity for his students to learn about career opportunities available to them after high school.
“The construction industry is so broad,” Forsman said. “When you say, ‘construction,’ people tend to think of houses or the hospital. They need to understand that it is so broad. It covers everything down to gutters, sidings and roofs, along with plumbing and electrical. It is just another opportunity we can provide to students to show them that there are other options out there.”
Franssen said, with increased technology, it is a struggle to get laborers for his business, so Wednesday’s demonstration was a way to recruit these students and to let them know what job opportunities are available at ABC Seamless.
“We are trying to recruit these kids at a high school level and show them and educate them on our ABC Seamless products,” he said. “We showed them some job opportunities and educated them on our company. That goes hand-in-hand with the technical school here at CPI. This is an opportunity to let students know that there are more opportunities out there than just computers. This is a strong field. Everybody may own their own homes someday, so this field will always be in demand.”
Senior Danuvis Verjan said that prior to Wednesday, she had never done any siding and gutter fabrication work.
While it may look easy to do, it is harder than it looks, Verjan said. It was difficult to cut the gutters and to figure out what needed to be cut.
She said she thought the gutter and siding demonstration Wednesday was beneficial.
“I am more of a hands-on person; I don’t really like people just teaching me,” Verjan said. “I like moving around and using tools. I was not getting it when he (Aguilar Gonzalez) was showing me, but when I actually did it, it made more sense to me.”
Forsman said this is the first time students in the construction pathway have ever done anything with gutters. The construction pathway may start exploring this by partnering with area businesses like ABC Seamless.
The CPI students are currently building a construction home in the Indianhead area, and Forsman said they will apply the skills they learned Wednesday to put up siding and gutters on the house. He hopes Wednesday’s demonstration helped students realize how many opportunities are out there in construction.
“We are not saying that they have to go build houses. Those are so many opportunities and opportunities to make good money,” he said. “It is not like these guys (employers) are paying minimum wage. They are paying good money.”
Forsman said he hopes to have ABC Seamless at CPI again in the future. This is his goal.
“My plan and my vision, once we do this and get referrals from him (Forsman), we can take this demonstration to Hastings, Kearney, Lincoln and all of the cities where our locations are at,” he said.
