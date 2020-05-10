Mother’s Day is a celebration honoring the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society, according to Wikipedia.
At the heart of motherhood is the biological drive to have children and continue the family line. Having children is both rewarding and challenging, especially when it is a woman’s first child. But having a baby born during a pandemic is something that is neither planned nor welcomed and adds to the challenges of motherhood.
Maggie Callahan-Mabus of Grand Island recently gave birth to a baby boy, Jackson, at the Maternity Center at CHI Health St. Francis. This is the first child for Maggie and her husband, John.
“When my husband and I found out we were pregnant, delivering our baby during a global pandemic didn’t cross our minds,” Maggie said in a letter of appreciation that she and her husband sent to the staff of St. Francis.
She said that throughout the couple’s “very calm, very normal pregnancy,” they felt blessed.
“With each appointment, the number of things to be worried about dwindled,” Maggie said. “Our son is the first grandchild on both sides, so we were ecstatic to get to have our family travel in for his birth — everyone hadn’t been together since our wedding.”
But the COVID-19 pandemic began dominating the news just a few weeks before their son was due. Maggie said that made necessary the “unenviable decision to uninvite all of our family members from being present for his birth.”
The couple also decided to induce labor to get in and out of the hospital more quickly, to allow people needing virus-related medical treatment to receive it.
“I’m a planner, and I find comfort in knowing what will happen next,” Maggie said. “I was flexible with these changes because they made logical sense and protected people I love.”
But then, she said, “nothing went according to plan.”
Staff support
“My labor was traumatic and our son was born with fluid in his lungs and had to be put on a ventilator,” Maggie said. “We were in shock and, while we have each other, we were completely without any other kind of support system.”
But that is when the nurses of St. Francis came in, during a difficult time, and provided the support system that Maggie and John needed.
“Not only did they spend time getting to know us, but they made us feel seen and heard,” Maggie said. “They helped my husband hold our son for the first time when I was confined to my hospital bed in the labor and delivery ward.”
She said when she was able, the nurses walked her down to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in the middle of the night so that she could sit with her baby.
“They helped dress me so that I’d be more comfortable, checked on me when I was devastated that my baby was in NICU, and encouraged me in my breastfeeding journey,” Maggie said.
After leaving the hospital, Maggie, John and Jackson isolated themselves in their home in Grand Island. While the baby is doing fine, the grandparents and other family members have only been able to see Jackson via Facetime.
Maggie said the St. Francis staff have been the only people other than them to see Jackson in person.
“And at every turn, they enveloped us in kindness and warmth and made the darkest nights of our lives a little less lonely,” Maggie said. “I also know that a number of them called on their days off and inquired about our son’s progress. They told us they were praying for him — and they meant it.”
Most importantly, Maggie said, the nurses “are the ones who realized something was wrong with our baby in the first place. They recognized it immediately and kept monitoring him during the first hours of his life, eventually calling in specialists to assist in getting him breathing correctly. Without their interventions, we don’t want to imagine where we would be.”
Maggie, John, Jackson and their family thank the hospital’s staff for “the sacrifices they’re making now and the ones they’re sure to be asked to make as more patients enter hospitals in our area,” Maggie said in her letter to the hospital. “The selflessness and grace we were blessed by while in your care have made an indelible mark on our lives. We are so grateful to have a healthy, happy baby. We will never forget the many women who helped to get us safely home.”
Safety concerns
Beth Deida, BSN RNV-OB, the birthing center clinical supervisor at St. Francis, has worked at the hospital for 14 years, caring for moms before and after their babies are born.
Deida said deliveries look much different now than they did before the pandemic began.
“We have been closely following the guidelines from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) about how to best care for all mothers, whether they are COVID positive or not,” she said. “At the beginning, these guidelines seemed to be changing daily, but in the past several weeks there have been very few changes regarding care to the mother or baby. Our staff review the newest guidelines before the start of every shift.”
For every delivery now, Deida said, their staff wear full personal protective equipment, (N95 face mask, face shield, gloves and an isolation gown) from the time the mother begins pushing until at least 45 minutes after the delivery. In a cesarean delivery, she said, they follow these guidelines the entire time the mother is in the operating room.
“Before and after the delivery, our staff wear surgical masks and face shields during the entire shift,” Deida said.
The safety of the mother and her baby is their top priority, she said.
“In addition, we are concerned about our staff possibly being exposed to COVID-19 by an asymptomatic patient or their support person,” Deida said. “This is also why our staffing are following masking guidelines. The support person is also expected to wear a mask during the hospitalization.”
She said she is “very proud of CHI Health St. Francis and the planning that has gone into preparing for the pandemic to hit Grand Island.”
“Planning meetings happen every day, sometimes multiple times a day, to make sure we have covered every angle and looked at how care will be different for every patient population, including obstetrics,” Deida said.
It has been a learning process, she said, making sure they knew how to care for any pregnant patient who may develop symptoms.
“We want to provide the best care for our patients while following the CDC guidelines,” Deida said.
Leaning in
She said she and the St. Francis staff always see themselves as support for their patients.
“Now, we are stepping into that role even more,” Deida said. “Some of these families had a vision in mind for who they planned to have with them for their delivery and this pandemic has changed those plans. It’s hard on our patients and we are finding our support role more important now than ever.”
She said the hospital staff is “really focusing on helping our patients and their families learn how to best care for themselves and their newborns during this pandemic.”
“I’m not surprised by the care this family received, knowing our nurses and the personalized care they give,” Deida said.
“We are living in a pandemic, something we as nurses have never experienced. However, our goal remains the same: to provide the highest quality holistic care to all of our patients.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.