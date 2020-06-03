“Say his name!”
“George Floyd!”
Protests continued in downtown Grand Island Wednesday following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis during an altercation with police officers on May 25.
Chants were met with supportive honks and cheers from vehicles passing the old Dodge School parking lot, at the corner of Walnut and First streets.
“My color is not a crime! Black lives matter!”
Grand Island Police Department officers supervised the fourth night of protests again Wednesday following acts of violence late Sunday and again Tuesday.
But this time, law enforcement officials joined the protesters, even walking alongside them.
Peaceful and lawful protest is welcome, said Police Chief Robert Falldorf.
“The word protest can seem negative, but really they’re trying to get the word out,” Falldorf said. “They’re obviously protesting what happened in Minnesota and we’re right behind them there. It was a tragic thing, something that never should have happened.”
He added, “Hopefully, we instill in our officers here that you don’t use excessive force like that on anyone. Everyone’s a human being.”
Jasmine Tapia, leading a group calling itself the Justice Coalition of Grand Island, spoke Wednesday against committing acts of violence at protests.
Tapia had participated in each of the past three nights’ protests.
“I’m out here for change, for a justice reform against police brutality,” she said. “I want people to be treated with basic human rights. I believe we are all equal. I’m fighting for my right to stand here peacefully and to be alive, and for all people of color to be alive.”
Such racism is prevalent in Grand Island, Tapia said.
“A lot of it I’ve seen on Facebook, just because that’s how most of communication is nowadays, through social media,” she said. “I have lived through it, not here, in Grand Island, but my family has gone through it. I know a lot of people who go through it daily just being a different skin color.”
Tapia said her group is not responsible for the violent acts against police officers and does not condone such acts.
“They’re not part of our protest,” she said. “Those are stupid people trying to take advantage of what’s really happening. That should not even be a question because that’s not what this protest is about. What we’re doing is fighting for change. Those people are taking that spotlight away from us by doing that.”
Tapia said law enforcement was welcome to join them, and that by doing so they were “making a huge statement.”
“From my understanding, they were protecting themselves,” she said about the response to Tuesday’s violence. “They were protecting the community because some little boy wanted to disrupt what we were doing. Sadly, we took the fall for it. But, that’s what I’m here for.”
Jaden Day, another peaceful protester, said she wanted to be a part of the change and to help celebrate the diversity in Grand Island.
“We’re all here to end police brutality. We’re here to change the world,” Day said. “The youth is going to do it.”
Like many others at the protest Wednesday, Day spoke against violence.
“We’re trying to be an example for the rest of Nebraska,” she said. “You don’t need violence, you just need to be heard, and we don’t stand with violence, we don’t stand with people who have caused violence against us.”
Day said she had become targeted as being associated with those violent acts.
“All of us have faced that at least at one point in these protests, that people think we’re violent. They’ll point out and say, ‘It’s them,’” she said. “It’s a real issue here.”
Falldorf said the isolated instances of violence had to be dealt with, but otherwise, the demonstrators have been law abiding.
“Everything was peaceful, we had good rapport with the organizers to start with, and then a lot of the cooperative organizers left and we had problems after that,” Falldorf said about Sunday night’s violence. “We had several fights and had to disperse things.”
Further violent acts occurred Tuesday, resulting in the crowd being dispersed ahead of a set midnight curfew.
“I think a group of outsiders came in and mixed with the group and started throwing rocks. Two or three officers got hit, some of our cars got damaged by rocks,” Falldorf said. “We made an agreement with the group that midnight was going to be the curfew and the rocks were thrown shortly before midnight, so we made the decision that we were just going to clear the lot early.”
Protesters should not be throwing rocks, he emphasized.
