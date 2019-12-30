In his 80 years of life, Ed Armstrong had a passion for Grand Island and watching it prosper and grow.
He grew his passion by being involved with the creation of College Park, being on the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce’s governmental affairs committee, being chair of the Heartland United Way’s 2004 giving campaign and by being a member of various community boards.
Jim Faddis, managing editor of The Independent, said whenever there was a worthwhile cause, Armstrong was there to support it — either financially or by serving on a board.
“Ed was generous to Grand Island with both his money and his time,” he said. “By doing that, he left a legacy of leadership for the next generation to follow as can be seen by his family’s deep involvement in the community.”
Armstrong’s legacy will also live on through The Independent’s Community Builder Award. Armstrong has been honored posthumously with the award due to dedicating his life to the betterment and growth of the Grand Island community. He passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 16.
Will Armstrong, Ed Armstrong’s son, said he and his family are honored that his father is the recipient of the 2019 award. He said, while his father would be “tremendously honored” to receive the award, “he would not be terribly comfortable with the limelight on him.”
“My dad was a humble guy and he was not a showy guy,” Will Armstrong said. “He loved working on his projects and most certainly did not do it for accolades. He did it for the betterment of the community as a whole. So he would be very proud, but he would also be a little bit sheepish in shaking people’s hands. He’d say, ‘Man, this is cool, but there are other people who are the same or more deserving than myself.’”
Ed Armstrong worked for 32 years as a financial adviser with Edward Jones Investments until his retirement in 2009. Will Armstrong said, as a businessman, his father knew that in order for him to survive and do well, the Grand Island community needed to do the same.
“In his heart, I think he knew that building a strong community benefited the community as a whole, which made the business world healthier,” he said. “Since he was a business person, he knew that it was a win-win for everyone. It was a matter of helping the community grow and prosper. But in turn, that impacted everybody in the community. I think his main mission was to make everyone better and stronger and was why he did a lot of what he did.”
Karen Rathke, president and chief professional officer of the Heartland United Way, said Ed Armstrong and his wife, Meta, led by example and were great influencers in getting people to support community causes.
“I think Ed’s greatest strength was that he was a generous influencer in the community,” she said. “He was well-respected, well-read and was a very intelligent, knowledgeable man. When Ed spoke, people listened because he was thoughtful. He shared comments and asked incitement questions that caused us to think or rethink what we were doing or how we were doing it.”
Rathke said Armstrong and his wife chaired the United Way’s 2004 giving campaign and helped build “a really strong foundation” for future campaigns.
“Each campaign chair adds another piece to that foundation that you keep building,” she said. “It was truly a great opportunity and a tremendous blessing to work with Ed and Meta when they chaired the campaign because I learned so much.”
Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, said she was impressed with Armstrong’s leadership and that he had a “quiet strength.”
“I use that term for a couple of people that have been leaders or are leaders,” she said. “They are not always the ones who are always in the news, but they really are the ones who are providing guidance behind the scenes. Ed provided mentorship for the younger individuals or the new individuals who were coming on board at his organization — Edward Jones. He developed quite a team of agents for Edward Jones.”
For a number of years, Johnson said, Armstrong served on the Chamber’s governmental affairs committee where he “had his pulse on what was happening in federal, state and local governments.”
“Ed was interested enough, and committed enough, to be engaged in the governmental affairs committee because he understood the importance of what was happening in Lincoln as it related to what was going on in the business world in Grand Island,” she said. “He was not afraid to ask tough questions of candidates or of those supporting a position. He was not afraid to dig into topics. Ed was always prepared, very well-versed and very knowledgeable.”
Faddis echoed Johnson’s comments and said that when Armstrong served on The Independent’s reader advisory board, Armstrong was “really sharp at asking good, pointed questions and pressing them for a response.”
Will Armstrong said his father influenced him and his siblings to be involved in the betterment of their communities through their own involvements. He said he is on the Economic Development Council, Grow Grand Island and Nebraska Television (NET) boards, as well as Grand Island key communicators group.
Will Armstrong said he chose to get involved in the Grand Island community as an adult due to it being instilled in him by his parents.
“We just were taught that we must get involved in our community to make a difference,” he said. “But also, by helping the community, that can also give your business or your family a chance to prosper as well. Really, the goal was to make sure everyone does better and that is what I believe in, too. I want Grand Island to be as awesome as it can be. You’ve got to roll your sleeves up and get the job done because someone’s got to do it, along with many other people.”
Will Armstrong said Meta Armstrong had just as much to do with Ed Armstrong’s community involvements and impacts, as she was always by his side.
“They both emulated the behavior of community involvement,” he said. “That was just instilled in us and is what my brother Matthew and I continue to do today.”
Will Armstrong said that while he and Matthew want to honor their father, their goal is not to follow his path, but to expand upon it to “be involved as much as we possibly can be.”
“When we hop on boards and organizations to help out, we try to be the best that we can be to make our organization or that project flourish,” he said. “It is not so much about trying to beat our own path, but to carry on that tradition that my dad and my mom started.”
