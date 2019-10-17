Mick and Donna O’Brien consider themselves a lucky couple.
Over the decades of their marriage, they’ve joined each other in the workplace — Mick retired from dentistry, and Donna from the front office, in 2012 after 42 years; as business partners — the O’Briens ran a piano tuning and repair business for 35 years; and traveled both across the country and the world. They also happen to have done some of that traveling as a tandem bicycling pair.
“We just hear people say ‘When I retire, I’m gonna do this,’” Mick said. “Well, do it now.”
It takes two to pedal
Bicycling. Cross-country. On a tandem bike.
“When you’re first married, you don’t have a lot of money,” Donna said. “And we decided that the cheapest form of transportation to take a trip would be on the bicycle.”
They jumped right in, too. Their first ride was 400 miles or so.
“I had raced (bicycling) before,” Mick said, “and we’d been on some races before — with Greg LeMond and Eric Heiden and all those people — so we just got into the touring thing and that was a lot more fun.”
The O’Briens rode both single and tandem (although only one style at a time, mind you), cruising along highways for day trips and touring trips that took weeks.
“We did a fair amount of biking,” Mick said.
“We’ve always traveled,” Donna said. “We’ve been to Europe how many times, and did a home exchange in Denmark.”
“We took the tandem (bicycle) to Denmark too,” Mick added. “We turned the handlebars and turned the pedals in, and wrapped it up in insulating tape. We got to the airport (in Denmark), took it all off, and rode out from there.”
And when it came to tandem riding, the couple joked that at least one of them pulled their weight. “She pedaled uphill, and I pedaled down,” Mick said.
“We liked (tandem biking) so much, after that we started going to tandem rallies,” Donna said. “There would be 600 to 700 people on tandems. And they would have things going on in the evening — square-dancing, after riding all day.”
One of the more memorable tandem rides started in Omaha, and ended in Salt Lake City, Utah. Four months before that particular ride, Mick had gone in for a triple-bypass heart surgery.
“(The ride) was part of the recuperation,” Mick insisted.
“The only hard part as far as that was — on my part — just worrying about him,” Donna said. “But when we got into the mountains, we rode from really warm sunshine up into the snowbanks.”
“It snowed the Fourth of July,” Mick added. “It actually did, in South Pass, Wyo. There are two seasons in Wyoming — winter and Fourth of July — and we just scratched one.”
The O’Briens traveled up to 70 miles a day some trips, camping on football fields or county parks, or once, a golf course, at night.
One night, in Columbus, Neb., their cycling group was abruptly adopted by a local for the night in advance of a tornado hitting the area.
“The tornado went through, and there was a lady driving by, and she said ‘You people are coming to my house,’ so we all piled into her car,” Donna said. “She made a couple trips, because there were quite a few of us. So we went to her house and watched her windows rattle.”
When the group returned to their planned camping site, their tents had flipped over, gear tossed about. But their bicycles were unharmed, having been secured beneath a pavilion overnight.
The couple packed up their runaway tent and gear, soaked but otherwise none the worse for wear, and continued on their ride. “But you run into that,” Donna said. “It was good; it was fun. Do it now? No.”
They admit that the cycling phase of their lives has come to an end, but they still enjoy occasionally meeting up with friends from past trips, and reminiscing about those days.
“So biking’s been one of our things,” Mick said. “We don’t have (hobbies) that we started after (retirement). Almost all of the things we do we’ve done for a long time.”
A quilt for every occasion
The basement of the O’Briens’ house is home to one of the few pastimes the couple does not do together: Donna’s quilting.
A longarm quilting machine sits in front of two hanging quilts, with a counter separating the quilting station from the rest of the basement family room. One of the hanging quilts, Donna said, is a gift from her quilting group back in Michigan.
Across the top and down the sides, “It has ‘Quilters Are Friends Forever’ and it has all their names,” Donna said. “I really like that one.”
Donna is part of a quilting group here in Grand Island too. They get together at Central Community College the third week of every month, quilting from 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A lot gets done, Donna said, “once we get finished talking.”
Behind the machine sits a second sewing room, where Donna keeps her materials and smaller sewing machines. In that room, she pointed out three quilts in progress, waiting to go on the long-arm for the quilting process, in addition to the four in the main room currently waiting for their binding to be added to the edges.
“I have quilts everywhere,” Donna said, as she pulls out photo albums of past quilts she’s completed and given away to friends and family. “I’ve made hundreds. There’s quilts here, there’s quilts in that bin, there’s quilts in my room.”
Donna creates a quilt for each grandson who finishes his Eagle Scout project for the Boys Scouts of America, each backed with the Constitution and featuring eagles and patriotic patterning on the front. So far, she’s given quilts to five and has three more quilts nearly finished. There are two more grandsons yet to complete their Eagle Scout projects.
Some of her favorite quilts she’s saved, and some she’s given away. One, she recalls, was a quilt to mark Mick’s trip across the United States.
“I bought two fabrics from every state,” Donna said. “One is the background (of the quilt block) and the other is the actual state in the shape of the state.”
Donna has fun with quilt patterning. She tries different patterns and fabrics, trying new color schemes along with them.
“I just try to find the colors that they like, and try to come up with something,” Donna said about creating quilts for her children and grandchildren. “Usually I have a bunch done, and then when they come, I let them pick out whatever they want.”
“You know what’s funny,” Mick interrupted, “is she thinks she has no talent.”
Mick, for his part, while he would go to the fabric store, never could get the hang of remembering the myriad of fabrics and colors his wife keeps on hand for future projects. “She will go to a fabric store, and she will go through all their stuff, and she’ll say ‘Well, this will match exactly what I’ve got here.’ There’s no way I could match colors.”
Donna chalks that particular talent up to the number of years she’s been quilting ... and lots and lots of practice. “I’ve made quilts, I’ve made table runners, and I’ve made quillows.”
Quillows, for reference, are “a big piece of fabric with a little pocket on it. And you fold it in and fold it down, and stuff it in the pocket, and it’s a pillow. But when you need a quilt, a little thing to cover up with, you just pull it back out.”
“What amazes me is the number of pieces she has in some of those,” Mick shared. “She has some with like, 2,500 pieces, cut small and sewed together. And when she’s through, and goes ‘I don’t like this’ and ... undoes it all.”
Donna, for her part, sees the hours she puts into her creations as a labor of love.
Music through the years
The long-arm quilting machine is one piece the O’Briens joked about designing their house around, but it isn’t the only one. The grand piano in their living room also commands space and attention from the homeowners.
“The (quilting) machine dictates what our house looke like … between the machine and the piano,” Mick said.
The O’Briens ran a piano tuning and repair business for nearly 35 years before hanging up the keys and turning the business over to someone else this past year, “when it got too hard for Donna to carry everything.”
They got started in the business when Mick wasn’t thrilled about the state of the piano he was using to give recitals.
“So I had a guy come (tune the piano), and I watched him, and the first time I did it, it only took me 10 hours and it sounded awful,” Mick said.
Little by little, the O’Briens took courses and became registered piano technicians, opening up their own business together. And when they moved to Grand Island, that was the business they kept open together.
The O’Briens offered restoration, restringing and general piano repair, either coming to customers’ homes or bringing the pianos to them, even after the move to Grand Island reduced their operating space from a full-sized workshop to a smaller, one-car bay adjoining their garage.
“At one time, we had three grand (pianos) in there,” Donna said.
Mick led the way into piano repair by dint of trying his hand at it himself, but Donna soon found herself nudging into the day-to-day of the business, taking over the keys and dampers replacement.
“It starts out with ‘Will you hold this for me?’” Mick said.
“And pretty soon it’s ‘Go level those keys,’” Donna added with a smile. “We’ve always been ... it seems like everything we do we’ve done together.”
Growing together, not apart
Some of those longtime pastimes involved long hours up trees.
“We did a lot of hunting. I went alone at first, and then I took her along,” Mick said of Donna. “She’s shot four times and got four deer.”
Some of those antlered hunting trip souvenirs decorate the O’Briens’ basement, where a row of mounts show off past prowess, and the skin of a black bear hangs in Mick’s man cave.
And some of those pastimes are a little warmer, like the multitude of concerts and performances the O’Briens attend in the area.
“We enjoy plays, and we go to those still,” Donna said. “We enjoy music, and we go to concerts. In fact, when we moved here, that was something that we looked for — an area that had a lot of music and plays and things.”
Between Lincoln, Kearney, Hastings and Grand Island, the O’Briens certainly have their pick of activities to attend on the weekends in addition to cheering on their favorite football team: the Green Bay Packers.
“We know a lot of people who do things, but nothing that they do together,” Mick said. “We’ve been fortunate that way. It wasn’t like we retired and then decided ‘now let’s meet each other,’ which happens a lot.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of a series of features on area residents and their favorite pastimes. If you know someone with an interesting or unusual hobby that’s spanned decades, please contact Kit Grode at (308) 381-5425 or kit.grode@theindependent.com.
