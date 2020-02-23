One family was able to learn more about literacy all while supporting a good cause Sunday.
Josh Salmon and his daughters, Grace, 10, and Olivia, 7, volunteered at the Literacy Council of Grand Island’s 11th annual Scrabble Tournament Sunday afternoon at Full Circle Venue. Josh said he has been the event’s emcee for five years, while it was Grace’s second year volunteering. Sunday was the first time Olivia joined the volunteer effort.
Olivia said she always heard her dad and sister talk about the fun they had at the Scrabble Tournament, and wanted to volunteer alongside them for the first time this year.
Kara McGeorge, executive director of the Literacy Council, said the Scrabble tournament was a way to incorporate the organization’s mission of promoting literacy.
There were a total of 12 teams in two divisions — competitive and fun — that competed in the Scrabble tournament. Eight teams competed in the competitive division, while four were in the fun division.
“We have some of our more serious players who prefer the competitive (division) and we have our more lighthearted players who play just for fun and signed up for the fun division,” McGeorge said.
The teams consisted of three people. Each table had two teams competing against each other alongside a game timer. The teams had three minutes to complete their turn, with each of the three rounds lasting 30 minutes.
McGeorge said each team paid a registration fee to participate in the Scrabble tournament, with the proceeds going toward the Literacy Council’s programming. The organization’s four pillars of programming are one-on-one tutoring, groups classes, a language and learning lab, and a community connection center.
During the tournament, Grace led Olivia around to each table to write down some of the words played by the competitors. At the end of the first round, the sisters said they each wrote down 13 words on their notepad.
Olivia said her favorite part about volunteering at the tournament was being able to write down the words.
“They usually go out and find the biggest word at each table,” Josh said. “Then, they give it to me and I share it with everybody in between rounds just for fun. It helps Grace and Olivia learn words.”
Josh said he got involved as the emcee at the annual tournament when the Literacy Council called KRGI, where he used to work, and asked if he could emcee after the previous one was unable to attend.
“I agreed to do it and have been hooked ever since then,” Josh said.
As part of his job as the event’s emcee, he gave announcements every 30 minutes when the rounds ended and conducted the raffle. The raffle prizes included a baseball clock, a floral home decor bundle, one-month memberships and a two-hour training session from Anytime Fitness, and a free wing party from Buffalo Wild Wings.
“We are so grateful for Josh. He does so much for the organization with his time, with emceeing this event and has such a wonderful presence,” McGeorge said. He is so great and excellent what he does. We really could not do this event without all of our volunteers, our board members and our students who are timing and helping to run the event.”
McGeorge said volunteers are also crucial to the Literacy Council in helping it provide services to the community.
The best part about volunteering at the Scrabble tournament, Josh said, was being able to see the diverse Literacy Council students playing together on a team. He said his daughters are also able to interact with them while volunteering.
“I hope these two learn how they can make a difference for other people,” Josh said. “We are all in this world together and it’s all about helping each other out.”
The Salmons said they hope to volunteer as a family again next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.