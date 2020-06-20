With COVID-19 canceling a number of summer camps or moving them to a virtual platform, one Grand Island family says it is making the best of the situation.
Beth and Kevin Butters, who both teach for Grand Island Public Schools, said they have found a number of activities for their two daughters, Hana, 11, and Emma, 8, to participate in from home this summer.
Some of the activities the girls have been involved in, the Butters said, are activities offered through the Clever software, Crane River Theater in Kearney, 4-H, the Grand Island Public Library, and Grand Island Public Schools’ Power Camp.
Beth said she has been able to find a number of virtual events through Facebook and schedules activities for Emma and Hana from there. She said she and Kevin let their daughters decide what they want to do, but also decide as a family what things they will do together.
“During the week, I try to have the girls be engaged from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. because I don’t want to overwhelm them,” Beth said. “When I put the schedule together, I give the girls some options from the week on what is going on and what they can pick from. But once they are signed up for it, they are committed.”
In 4-H, Beth said Emma and Hana are doing a program called “Living Room Learning,” through UNL Extension. She added Hana participates in sewing, while both of her daughters do 4-H projects.
With Power Camp, which Kevin leads, Beth said she lets her daughters pick what activities they want to do each week. Last week, they chose to do coding.
“Sometimes, they will get really interested in something,” she said. “Hana spent — between yesterday (Wednesday) and today (Thursday) — about eight to 10 hours on coding. But if she finds an activity she likes, I let her go with it.”
Kevin said with virtual activities, organizations are able to offer greater opportunities for kids. He added this also means he and Beth do not have to drive their daughters to Aurora, Hastings or Kearney to participate in camp sessions.
Beth and Kevin said their daughters’ interests “change a lot” based on the week and have “flavors of the month,” but seem to enjoy the activities with themes related to their varied interests.
“Hana, right now, is a huge Harry Potter fan, so anything centered around that is interesting to her,” Kevin said. “Emma likes anything that has to do with mermaids or elephants. I think it is more the theme or the topic that they like. So if there is something offered in those areas, they will devour that.”
Beth said in addition to activities the kids can do on their own, the family planned to visit the drive-in theater in Kearney last Friday night, camps in its backyard some nights, bakes, and has tea parties and “spa days” on the weekends.
“Hana wanted to bake cookies yesterday (Wednesday),” she said. “I try to let them have choices on that. Online, there are a lot of kid-friendly recipes. When I go to put my list in at Walmart for groceries, I will tell them to look up something they’d like to cook so they can make something.”
In addition to activities, the Butters said their daughters are required to read every day this summer.
“Emma might do Reading Rainbow, an app that reads to her, while Hana might listen to an audio book,” Beth said. “I try to give them a lot of different choices. The library has themed book bundles. I say, ‘Emma loves reading about elephants and mermaids’ and they send a bunch of books on those topics. It is fun to get surprise books from the library.”
The Butters said that while they want their daughters to engage in structured activities this summer, they do give them time to relax and be kids.
“Sometimes, the girls and I will play video games while Beth goes watches her own movies upstairs, or vice versa,” Kevin said. “We give the girls a choice of when they want to do things. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. is the window, but if the first thing they want to do while they eat breakfast is watch a TV show, then they can do that and then start on their stuff.”
Beth said as adults, she and Kevin get tired from working all day and want to just relax at home. She said it is important for them to realize the same is true for their daughters.
“I think kids need free time and they need time to be creative. But I think it is still important that parents realize that their kids like a certain a topic and see how they can further their interests. If people just get online and Google things, they would be surprised at what they can find for kids to enjoy.”
