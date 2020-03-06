After 38 years of inspiring students and teachers, Gates Elementary School Principal Julie Martin is calling it a career.
Martin will retire at the end of the school year, ending a 38-year career that included 22 with Grand Island Public Schools — 15 as Gates principal. She started with GIPS in 1998 as a teacher at Seedling Mile Elementary School, where she later became principal.
In 2005, Martin became the principal at Gates.
“It just goes by so fast,” said Martin of her 38 years in education. “I have had the opportunity to work in a variety of districts, and every district brought something new, exciting and/or refreshing that I took away from that place.”
Martin said she taught in Hemingford, Hastings and Millard before her husband’s job brought her to Grand Island. After 20 years as a classroom teacher, Martin said she was fearful at first of leaving the relationships she created with students behind.
“It made me afraid that I would not have that,” she said. “I was fearful of losing that relationship, but, in the end, you just create a bigger community. So then your community becomes the teachers, staff members and the families. It just created a whole different sense of family.”
When she reflects on her accomplishments, Martin said she won a national award for her principalship, but that is not what she thinks of as her main accomplishment.
“It is really the ‘ahas’ that you see in the kids when the light bulb comes on,” she said. “I led a lot on what are the best ways to teach reading and writing over the years. I worked on that through Millard to here. I take great pleasure in talking to kids about books, about their writing and having simulations where they are creating things.”
As an administrator, Martin said she tries to develop students to understand their work, set goals, reflect on their work, think deeper about what they are doing and think about how they can make changes along the way.
Martin said one thing she tried to instill in her students throughout her education career is grit.
“You have to dig in. Some things are hard and you have persevere on that,” she said. “They may not get it the first time, but they simply don’t have it yet, so I help them learn that.”
And what have the students taught Martin?
“It is about the hugs and showing the love,” she said. “There is nothing better than walking down the hallway and getting massive hugs as you are walking down it. They have also taught me that I can do this. It is their own self pride in being able to do that. When they are more reflective, it makes you more reflective too.”
Martin said she doesn’t know where the next doors in her life will open to, but knows she has “a lot of life ahead.” She said she wants to spend her retirement with her two young granddaughters and volunteering at her church.
When the bell rings on the last day of school in May and Martin walks out of Gates for the last time as principal, she said the thing she will miss most is the people she worked with over the years and the students she helped move forward.
“I know when school starts up in August, that is going to be a really bittersweet time. I will really miss the kids and will want to see them,” Martin said. “I always put kids first. I want to be remembered as the passionate one. My legacy was my passion for kids and for education.”
