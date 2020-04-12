An outbreak of the novel coronavirus has struck a central Nebraska assisted living facility, health officials said this weekend.
Nine cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, were reported at the Callaway Good Life Center in Callaway, which is located in Custer County.
The cases are all related and involve one staff member and eight residents, according to the Loup Basin Public Health Department, which serves Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler Counties.
Residents who tested positive or were symptomatic were moved out of the facility, the Health Department said in a press release. Rooms were being deep-cleaned. Those who remain at the center are being monitored for symptoms.
Staff members are using “proper infection control procedures” to care for those who remain, health officials said.
The center had taken early precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, the Health Department said. Visits by family members, volunteers and other nonessential visitors were halted as of March 10, and staff members have been monitored for symptoms upon arrival for each shift.
The Callaway cases are being considered community spread because those who tested positive did not have a known history of travel. Officials are contact tracing and reaching out to everyone who may have been exposed.
Custer County had reported 13 cases as of Sunday afternoon, nine of which were tied to the center.
