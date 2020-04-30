FILE PHOTO Coronavirus tiles

The Central District Health Department reports an additional 80 lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.

In a press release Thursday, CDHD said there are a total of 1,100 cases in the district’s three-county area, along with 37 total deaths — an increase of two deaths.

There are 9 cases in Merrick County, 49 cases in Hamilton County and 1,042 in Hall County.

