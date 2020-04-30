The Central District Health Department reports an additional 80 lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.
In a press release Thursday, CDHD said there are a total of 1,100 cases in the district’s three-county area, along with 37 total deaths — an increase of two deaths.
There are 9 cases in Merrick County, 49 cases in Hamilton County and 1,042 in Hall County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.