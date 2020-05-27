Lincoln, NE – May 27, 2020 – A $22,000 Nebraska 2by2 prize will expire on Friday, June 5 unless someone comes forward with the winning ticket.
For the December 8, 2019, 2by2 drawing, a winning 2by2 ticket was sold at Pump & Pantry #42, 1235 Allen Drive in Grand Island. The ticket matched the red ball numbers (01, 04) and white ball numbers (19, 25) for $22,000.
Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Players are encouraged to check their tickets and claim any prizes from the June 15 drawing as soon as possible. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed at Nebraska Lottery headquarters, 137 Northwest 17th Street in Lincoln.
The odds of winning the 2by2 top prize are 1 in 105,625. The overall odds of winning any prize in 2by2, which is also offered in Kansas and North Dakota, are 1 in 3.59. Visit the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, for more information on claiming prizes.
The mission of the Nebraska Lottery is to generate proceeds for good causes while providing quality entertainment options to Nebraskans. Over $770 million has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery began in 1993. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.