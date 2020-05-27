Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR MINOR FLOODING IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... NORTHWESTERN ADAMS COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHWESTERN HALL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 945 AM CDT THURSDAY. * AT 224 PM CDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED CONTINUED MINOR FLOODING ISSUES IN PORTIONS OF THIS AREA. THIS IS THE AREA THAT WAS MOST DIRECTLY IMPACTED BY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL SUNDAY NIGHT. POOR DRAINAGE AREAS WILL CONTINUE TO RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... PROSSER. NO ADDITIONAL RAINFALL IS EXPECTED UNTIL AT LEAST FRIDAY NIGHT OR SATURDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&