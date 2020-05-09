Hindsight is 20/20.
And I for one can’t wait to see what will be written about the year 2020 with that 20/20 hindsight vision.
I know there is always a bias to place more emphasis on events that happened more recently, but there is no way that 2020 won’t end up being one of the most bizarre years of our lives.
And that should stand true whether you celebrate your first or your 100th birthday during this calendar year.
The fact that I can say this with confidence when we’re a little over four months into the year shows just how strange a year it has already been. And the presidential campaign season still has six months to go.
Remember the mysterious drone invasion around the area in early January? That was about as guaranteed of a contender for “oddest story of the year” as you could find that ever took place during the first weeks of the year.
But along came the COVID-19 pandemic forcing us to work from home and take other measures that were before unfathomable. It told that drone story to hold its beer — from six feet away while wearing a mask, of course.
Some of the odd stories and tales of people going stir crazy during the pandemic easily add to the overall theme of 2020 being the most bizarre year of our lives.
Then you can wade into all of the conspiracy theories ...
As a huge fan of “The X-Files,” I love a good conspiracy. But if you are trying to convince me that Bill Gates — someone who is worth an estimated $107.1 billion — is behind creating the coronavirus pandemic to be able to profit off of selling a vaccine, I may politely question your intelligence.
But remember when coronavirus was a distant disease that received mention in the back pages of the news section all of three months ago?
In early February I was complaining that I might catch the common crud.
I wrote: “And if you aren’t feeling good ... then stay the heck away from me! I’m serious. I’ll get a restraining order if you dare bring your germs within 50 feet of my personal space.”
Well, I guess I was about 44 feet off, but with 20/20 hindsight I sure wish the crud was the biggest threat to our health.
I added: “Then there is the coronavirus, which sounds like a made-up disease used by people who call in to work ‘sick’ after consuming too many Mexican beers on Super Bowl Sunday. But it is real, and it is scary. It’s the latest potential worldwide plague that seems to come straight out of some horror novel.”
If only Feb. 1 me knew what May 10 me now knows about the coronavirus...
But it isn’t just the pandemic that has put 2020 into strong contention for weirdest year of our lives.
It’s not the latest political gaffes, dustups or controversies.
It’s all of the things that are just simply ... weird.
If you get brave and venture onto the Twitter machine one random evening, you might find out that there is a social media feud raging between Axl Rose and Steven Mnuchin.
Huh?
Yes, the lead singer of Guns N’ Roses and the treasury secretary who looks like a cross between Rick Moranis and Fred Armisen were trading barbs on Wednesday night.
Rose declared Mnuchin an official (naughty word with seven letters). Mnuchin fired back with “What have you done for the country lately?” followed by an emoji of the flag of Liberia.
After realizing that the flag was short two stripes and 49 stars, Mnuchin deleted and retweeted with an American flag emoji.
Everybody, I present 2020 to you in a span of two tweets.
If that weren’t enough, Elon Musk and Grimes presented their newborn boy to the world with the most unpronounceable name since Prince became a symbol.
The lucky boy is named X Æ A-12.
Grimes, who simplified her name from the complicated Claire Elise Boucher, posted on Instagram that the name is pronounced like the letters X, A and I all in a row.
But in a podcast Musk said it is pronounced X, Ash and then A-12.
So parents can’t even agree on how to pronounce their newborn’s name?
Yes, 2020 is the most bizarre year of our lives. And I can’t wait to see what the last 7-1/2 months bring.
Dale Miller is a sports writer (and news temp during the current lack of sports) for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
