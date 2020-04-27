Last year, Nebraska lead the nation in cattle slaughter and was sixth in pork slaughter.
While the meat packing industry was coming into 2020 after a record year in 2019, concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus is impacting the meatpacking industry in the Tri-Cities are and Dawson County, which are home of Nebraska’s major meatpacks, such as JBS in Grand Island and Tyson in Lexington.
Many meatpacking workers have been diagnosed with the virus as the companies work to protect their employees as best as they can.
The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, America’s largest meatpacking and food processing union, is asking Vice President Mike Pence for the White House Coronavirus Task Force to prioritize five safety actions targeted toward the meatpacking industry, including: increased worker testing, priority access to PPE, halting line speed waivers, mandating social distancing, and isolating workers with symptoms or testing positive for COVID-19.
The UFCW estimated Thursday that so far 10 meatpacking workers and three food processing workers have died. In addition, at least 5,000 meatpacking workers and 1,500 food processing workers have been directly impacted by the virus.
In total, the UFCW identified 13 plants that have closed at some point in the past two months. These closures have resulted in over 24,500 workers impacted and a 25% reduction in pork slaughter capacity and a 10% reduction in beef slaughter capacity.
Nebraska’s Gov. Pete Ricketts is working with meat processors to both protect employees and help keep meat processing moving forward in Nebraska.
“This is an extremely difficult time for everyone, but the fact remains that without livestock production and meat processing, there wouldn’t be meat at the grocery store,” said Steve Nelson, president of the Nebraska Farm Burearu. “It wouldn’t’ be available for curbside pickup or delivery from restaurants, nor would you be able to get meat at the fast food drive-thru. That is reality.”
He said farmers are already being challenged in finding processing for market ready livestock due to slow-downs at in-state processors and plant closures in neighboring states.
“Widespread closure of processing plants, even for limited periods of time, could be devastating for farmers and consumers alike,” Nelson said.
Millions of Americans, including Nebraskans, rely on meat protein. Meat processing is the critical process of harvesting livestock for conversion into the meat that ultimately is available for consumption in the form of fresh meats like hamburger, pork chops, steaks, roasts, chicken breasts, and in other forms, such as frozen and canned meats, and other meat products.
Kathy Siefken, executive director of the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association, said the process of how food gets from the farm gate to the dinner plate is a “delicate one that shouldn’t be taken for granted.”
“The stability of our food supply is dependent on everyone along the supply chain being able to do their part, including the meat processing sector” she said.
Siefken said whether it is the pepperoni and hamburger on frozen pizzas, or canned chicken and all the different fresh meats behind the counter, all those products are the result of meat processing.
“Farmers are farming, grocery stores are open, it is imperative every step necessary to protect workers is taken to keep meat processors’ doors open,” she said.
According to the USDA, Nebraska placed second in commercial red meat production behind Iowa in 2019. Nebraska produced 8.289 billion pounds compared to 8.106 billion pounds in 2018. Iowa had 8.624 billion pounds in red meat production.
Last year, Nebraska packing plants processed 7.7 million head of cattle, compared to 7.5 million head in 2018. That 2019 total represented 10.7 billion pounds in 2019 compared to 10.5 billion pounds in 2018. Average liveweight 2019 was 1401 pounds compared to 1408 pounds in 2018.
Nebraska hog packing plants slaughtered 8 million head 2019 compared to 7.9 million head 2018. Last year that represented 176.6 million pounds with the average live weight at 284 pounds.
Nebraska ranked sixth in hog production and first in cattle production.
Nationwide, total red meat production for the United States totaled 55 billion pounds in 2019, 3% higher than the previous year. Red meat includes beef, veal, pork, and lamb and mutton. Red meat production in commercial plants totaled 55 billion pounds. On-farm slaughter totaled 93 million pounds.
Beef production totaled 27.2 billion pounds, up 1% from the previous year. Veal production totaled 79.0 million pounds, down 2% from last year.
Pork production, at 27.7 billion pounds, was 5% above the previous year. Lamb and mutton production totaled 153.2 million pounds, down 3% from 2018.
Commercial cattle slaughter during 2019 totaled 33.6 million head, up 2% from 2018, with federal inspection comprising 98.6% of the total. The average live weight was 1,344 pounds, down 6 pounds from a year ago. Steers comprised 49.3% of the total federally inspected cattle slaughter, heifers 29.7%, dairy cows 9.7%, other cows 9.6 percent, and bulls 1.6%.
Commercial hog slaughter totaled 129.9 million head, 4% higher than 2018 with 99.5% of the hogs slaughtered under federal inspection. The average live weight was up 2 pounds from last year, at 285 pounds. Barrows and gilts comprised 97.4% of the total federally inspected hog slaughter.
There were 835 plants slaughtering under federal inspection on Jan. 1, 2020, compared with 837 last year. Of these, 670 plants slaughtered at least one head of cattle during 2019 with the 12 largest plants slaughtering 52% of the total cattle killed. Hogs were slaughtered at 619 plants, with the 14 largest plants accounting for 59% of the total.
Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and Texas accounted for 49% of the United States commercial red meat production in 2019, unchanged from 2018.
