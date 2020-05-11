When voters head to the polls this election season, a number of Leadership Tomorrow graduates will appear on their primary and general election ballots.
Jessica Hendricks, executive director of Leadership Tomorrow, said 11 Leadership Tomorrow alumni are running for elected offices in Hall County. Lindsey Jurgens, a candidate for a Ward A seat on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education, was announced Saturday as a member of the upcoming Class 35.
“One of the things we really talk about in the program is stepping up for our community and running for office,” Hendricks said. “What does it mean to run for office? What does it take to run for office? What does it take to be a good leader once you are elected? To have 11 alumni running, I feel it means we are doing something right in the program.”
In each of the Leadership Tomorrow classes, she said, members learn things such as how to call people to action, manage a team, how to be a good collaborator and what issues are affecting their communities. They also meet with current elected leaders to hear them discuss what their offices do and what it takes to hold their respective positions.
“I think for them (class members), it is really helpful that they go into it with their eyes open so they know what it is they are wanting to do and what is going to happen once they are in that seat,” Hendricks said.
Bethany Guzinski, who is running unopposed for a Ward 3 Grand Island City Council seat, was a part of the most recent class.
Guzinski said she chose to be a part of Leadership Tomorrow because she thought it would offer her a number of opportunities she would not have had otherwise.
During her class sessions, she said, she learned how to serve on various boards and was part of discussions on Robert’s Rules of Order and parliamentary procedure. She was “about three-fourths of the way through” her Leadership Tomorrow class when she decided to file for election to the City Council.
“Leadership Tomorrow really reinforced the idea of considering all viewpoints of an issue and seeing all sides of a problem before making a decision,” Guzinski said. “I think that will help in my role on the City Council.”
Tim Mayfield, who is running for a Ward B seat on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education, said as a St. Louis native who moved to Grand Island from Omaha in 2003 or 2004, he knew Leadership Tomorrow was a “good board to help with leadership skills, networking and things like that.”
As he progressed in his career, Mayfield said, he saw “more and more value” in Leadership Tomorrow and decided to pursue the opportunity to be a part of Class 31.
“It wound up being not just the leadership and the networking. It was also a really good way to find out more about the community and all of the different things that go into it with the different workings, organizations and industries that we have,” he said. “I learned a lot more than what I thought I signed up for.”
As a result of his time in Leadership Tomorrow. Mayfield said right after he graduated he became involved with “a couple boards here in town,” as well as a couple Grand Island Public Schools committees.
“Right from the get-go, I found myself getting more involved in the community through those contacts and people I met through Leadership Tomorrow,” he said.
For anyone interested in Leadership Tomorrow, Hendricks said applications open Jan. 1 and are due by the first Friday in March. She said the applicants are chosen for each class based on a blind review.
“Once people apply, I have a committee who reviews the applications without knowing any of the identifying factors,” she said. “Then, their essays are scored and, based off of that point system, they are selected for the Leadership Tomorrow class.”
Guzinski said she encourages other Leadership Tomorrow graduates — and even those who are not involved with Leadership Tomorrow — to take the next step and file to run for a public office in 2022. Mayfield agreed.
“In my experience, the people who have tended to be a part of Leadership Tomorrow already had a hunch for service and/or a leadership role,” he said. “Leadership Tomorrow definitely enhances that and takes it to a new level.”
Guzinski encouraged people who may be interested in Leadership Tomorrow to apply to be part of its next class.
“Put your fears aside,” she said. “It seems intimidating, but it is not that bad.”
