Ten new deaths from the coronavirus were reported Wednesday by the Central District Health Department.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths is now up to 35 in the district.

As of Wednesday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases confirmed by laboratory is 1,030, an increase of 40 from Tuesday. There are nine cases in Merrick County, 49 cases in Hamilton County and 972 cases in Hall County.

