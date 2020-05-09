Food Bank for the Heartland distributed nearly 1,000 food boxes to families in need of food assistance Saturday at Fonner Park.
“This is the food bank’s largest single day distribution in our organization’s 39-year history,” said Food Bank President Brian Barks. “The cost of today’s distribution in Grand Island is approximately $50,000. It is funded by private donations.”
Food Bank partnered with the Nebraska National Guard and Trinity United Methodist Church to make the event possible.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, Food Bank and its partners would serve roughly 500 families monthly.
The 28-pound food boxes given out Saturday were filled with shelf-stable food items such as peanut butter, pasta, and canned fruits and vegetables. Also provided were fresh produce and baked goods.
Distributions were also held Saturday in Broken Bow and La Vista, as well as in Weeping Water on Friday and in Lexington on Thursday.
“COVID-19 has drastically impacted our way of life,” Barks said. “Thousands of Nebraska families now find themselves in the unfortunate circumstance of needing food assistance for the first time.”
Meeting such a great need has “drastically impacted” Food Bank operations, Barks said.
Headquartered in Omaha, Food Bank is partnered with 77 counties in Nebraska and 16 in western Iowa.
The organization relies on 70% of its food to come from donations from retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers in food industry.
Escalating consumer demand and decrease in food donations has created “a perfect storm.”
“The food bank has been forced to purchase drastic amounts of food to meet the growing need,” Barks said. “Normally the food bank will spend about $80,000 a month on food. We’re now spending close to $800,000 a month to acquire food in order to meet an estimated 40% increase in demand for food assistance.”
Food Bank’s fiscal year ends June 30. Barks said he has “no idea” what their budget is going to look like for next fiscal year.
Though blessed by philanthropic community with support, spending $800,000 per month on food “is not sustainable,” Barks said.
“Short term, we can. We’re planning to do so through the month of June,” he said. “After that, who knows?”
Barks anticipates the economic fallout of coronavirus to last, at least, 12 to 18 months.
Help is needed if organizations such as Food Bank are to continue their efforts.
“Helping our hungry neighbors in Nebraska is not our job alone. We cannot do it alone,” he said. “We’ve got to have public and private assistance in order to deal with people who need food assistance.”
Nebraska National Guard has been working to help communities in their time of need, Lt. Col. Chuck McWilliams said, comparing the coronavirus pandemic to the unprecedented flooding in Nebraska of 2019.
“The Nebraska National Guard has been working with some of the TestNebraska sites across the state, and we’ve been doing some (personal protective equipment) distributions and supporting the housing districts and in this case the food bank missions,” he said.
There were no problems finding volunteers for such efforts, McWilliams lauded.
On their first day of packing food boxes, volunteers set a record of 800 boxes completed in a single shift. That record was then broken by the next shift.
“You hear all that and I don’t know if it makes me tired or hungry for lunch or both,” he said. “The bottom line is these soldiers and airmen they have just embraced the job. They love the opp. to help their friends, their neighbors, their fellow citizens.”
Distribution was done Saturday as a drive-thru to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, with volunteers wearing masks and gloves, and practicing social distancing.
It was a change for Trinity United’s Loaves & Fishes volunteers, said Deb Brummund, Loaves & Fishes chair.
“We have been doing this for several years in a different way. People came through and they would shop like they would in a grocery store,” she said. “This is only our second month doing the drive-thru, and traffic control is the big difference, and the fact that the food is boxed already.”
Vehicles were arriving as early as 6 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. distribution.
“It touches your heart beyond belief to think that there’s this many people who need food,” Brummund said. “Thanks to the company in Omaha we are here to provide that food. It makes such an amazing difference.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.