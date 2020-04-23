As of Tuesday, April 28, Grand Island Public Schools will distribute five days worth of food for children on one day a week. Tuesday will be the distribution day.
In addition, there will now be five distribution locations: Grand Island Senior High, Walnut and Barr middle schools, Shoemaker Elementary, and the Kneale Administration Building. There will be two pickup locations at Grand Island Senior High. The time for distribution remains the same (11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.).
The Knickrehm and Lincoln elementary pick up sites have moved to the south side of GISH, while Howard elementary has changed to the south side of GISH. The Dodge Elementary pick up site has moved to the Kneale Administration Building, while the Seedling Mile and Starr elementary pick up sites has moved to Barr Middle School.
The Shoemaker Elementary and Walnut Middle School pick up sites will remain the same.
The directions for picking up meals at the sites are:
— Barr Middle School: Enter off of Sylvan Street and turn into the North Entrance of the Barr east parking lot. Then, follow the red arrows to the information director to receive further pickup directions. Exit out of the Barr east parking lot via the south exit of the parking lot to turn south on Sylvan Street.
— Grand Island Senior High (south side): Off of State Street, turn north on Stadium Drive, then west on College Street and north onto front high school entrance access road, or off of Custer Avenue, turn east on College Street and north onto front high school entrance access road. Follow the red arrows to the pickup information director to receive pickup directions. Proceed to the pickup location to receive meals. Exit out of the west parking lot onto North Custer Avenue.
— Grand Island Senior High (north side): Off of Forrest Street, turn south into the northwest parking lot. Follow the red arrows to the pickup information director to receive pickup directions. Proceed to the pickup location to receive meals. Exit out of the northwest parking lot and turn right onto Forrest Street.
— Kneale Administration Building: Enter from South Webb Road into the southwest parking lot, or enter from Old Potash Highway to South Old Fair Road to South Parking Access road to the southwest parking lot, or enter from Highway 30 and turn onto Old Fair Road (near Lee’s Restaurant) to South Parking Access road to the southwest parking lot. Follow the red arrows to the pickup information director to receive pickup directions. Then, proceed to the pickup location to receive meals. Exit north onto Webb Road.
— Walnut Middle School: Proceed as normal.
— Shoemaker Elementary: Proceed as normal.
The GIPS team has made these decisions for the safety of staff members and for the community. The special precautions are to protect the staff and community.
The district asks that those coming to pick up food wear a facial covering, have only one person in the car if possible, follow all instructions from the on-site food pickup information director and stay in their car unless explicitly instructed to do otherwise.
