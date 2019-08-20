Two 14-year-old males, found inside a stolen vehicle Monday afternoon, fled on foot from police. One of the youths was apprehended while running on the nearby Burlington Northern train tracks.
At about 5:20 p.m., the two juveniles were found sitting inside the stolen vehicle parked near the intersection of East 19th Street and Illinois Avenue. Police had received a report of the vehicle being stolen earlier in the day.
Both of the juveniles fled, although one made it a longer distance. He was placed in custody. The other male was detained.
The keys from a separate car theft were found in the vehicle.
Both males had juvenile detention orders and were taken to the Law Enforcement Center, where juvenile probation completed an intake. They were placed in detention at Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Services Center in Madison.
Both were arrested on two counts of possession of stolen property. The youth who fled onto the tracks was arrested for obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.