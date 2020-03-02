Luis Marquez, a 19-year-old Grand Island man, was arrested Saturday on two charges relating to child pornography.
Police were called Saturday night to a residence on West 14th Street. It was determined that Marquez was in possession of child pornography and distributed and created material of sexually explicit content of a child younger than 18, police say.
In Hall County Court Monday, Marquez was charged with visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct and possession of child pornography. Bond was set at $100,000.
His preliminary hearing is set for 11 a.m. April 21.