Grand Island police say a 28-year-old man, in an exchange of texts, attempted to convince a 15-year-old female to provide sex in return for drugs and alcohol.
Joseph Wetzel, who lives in Grand Island, is being referred for enticement by electronic communication device.
The suspect and the 15-year-old were slightly familiar with each other, said Police Capt. Jim Duering. But the suspect was not successful in getting the girl to meet with him.
The communication between the two was a series of text messages.
“During the course of this conversation, first he offered her alcohol and weed and then he started making some sexually explicit comments toward her,” Duering said.
“The 15-year-old did what she was supposed to do,” which was to tell someone about the text chain, Duering said. The alleged crime was reported early Wednesday.
Wetzel would have been arrested but police haven’t yet been able to track him down. “We have pretty good evidence in the case,” Duering said.