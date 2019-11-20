A 14-year-old Grand Island male has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and two other felonies stemming from the assault of another juvenile on Sept. 26.
Keean N. Flores was charged this week in Hall County Court with criminal attempt at murder in the first degree, first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Court records allege the weapon was a knife.
All three charges are Class 2 felonies.
An arrest warrant had been issued for the suspect on Sept. 30. The warrant was returned on Wednesday.
Flores turned 14 on the day the crime was committed. He is being tried as an adult.
Judge Alfred Corey set bond at $500,000.
Flores’ preliminary hearing will be held at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 9.