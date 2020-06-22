A 68-year-old Grand Island woman, thinking she was helping a man with his medical bills, sent $22,200 to the man in an internet scam.
Police say she sent two checks to the man, whom she met on social media.
Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said the woman started conversing with the man after receiving a friend request on Facebook. He told her that he needed money for surgery. He also told her that he hadn’t had a lot of human interaction recently because of COVID-19.
The man took advantage of the woman’s generous nature, Duering said.
The fraud occurred between June 15 and Friday.