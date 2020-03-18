A 37-year-old Grand Island woman told police that her ex-boyfriend abducted her Tuesday and drove her 40 miles on Interstate 80 before turning back and returning to Grand Island.
The woman said the man abducted her while she was talking to him outside her home on North Point Circle at about 6:30 a.m. The suspect then took her and they traveled east on I-80 toward Lincoln. About 40 miles from Grand Island, the male turned around.
He later released the woman back at her residence. During the incident, the man allegedly bit the woman in the hand and face.
No one has been arrested. Police want to get both sides of the story before they proceed.