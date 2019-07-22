A Grand Island woman hoping to sell her cellphone wound up being punched in the stomach by the potential buyer, who grabbed the phone and drove away.
The robbery occurred in the driveway of 2422 Taylor Ave. at 2:55 p.m. Sunday. The suspect is a female.
The 25-year-old woman found the potential buyer on Facebook Marketplace. Police have “some investigative leads on this case,” said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.
But he urged people to use the safe transaction zone in the parking lot of the Law Enforcement Center. That area is videotaped and well-lit.
“Come on down, use our parking lot. It’s free,” he said. “We’ll make copies of the video if something happens, for free.”
The more people use the transaction zone, the fewer such robbery cases police will be investigating, he said.
A similar incident happened June 21 in the parking lot of Howard Elementary School, but there’s no reason to believe the robberies were related, Duering said.
The victim in Sunday’s case was not hurt badly.
“She did have some visible marks from being struck, but mostly it was enough to cause her to stagger and for the suspect to get the phone away from her grasp and get away,” Duering said.