A Grand Island woman fell victim to a scheme that Grand Island police call the Secret Shopper scam.
She received checks in the mail with instructions to cash the checks and purchase gift and money cards.
She sent back the cards, “while in the meantime, the checks go through her account,” said Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department.
The victim later learned the checks were fraudulent. Her account was frozen, and she is out the money she used to buy the gift cards.
“Exactly how much they froze, I’m not sure. But I know one of the checks was for a little bit in excess of $4,200. So it’s a pretty good-sized chunk of change,” Duering said.
The fraud was committed between Sept. 25 and Saturday.
The scam “pops up periodically,” Duering said. Usually, victims have responded to a pitch they see on the Internet.